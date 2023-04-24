Australian Jockey Dead at 34 After Getting Thrown From Horse During Race: 'Heartbreaking'

Decorated jockey Dean Holland died Monday after he was thrown from his horse near the end of a race in Victoria, Australia

Published on April 24, 2023 02:47 PM
Frondeur (NZ) ridden by Dean Holland returns after winning the Jockey Celebration Day 3YO Fillies Maiden Plate at Moe Racecourse on August 03, 2019 in Moe, Australia.
Dean Holland. Photo: Leonie Grbic/Racing Photos via Getty

Decorated Australian jockey Dean Holland was killed during a mid-race accident on Monday, shocking the horse racing world. He was 34.

"It was a tragic accident at Donald today and we are all deeply shocked and saddened that Dean has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the fall," Racing Victoria CEO Andrew Jones said in a statement.

The accident occurred near the end of the opening race of Monday's competition at Donald Racecourse in Victoria, Australia. In the final moments of the race, Holland's horse reportedly veered into the rail on the inside of the track, sending Holland and another rider from their horses.

Holland was "immediately attended to by on-course paramedics," according to a news release from Racing Victoria, but the rider died on site.

Racing Victoria said the other jockey, Alana Kelly, survived the accident without series injuries. Both horses, Hadingley and Time To Rumble, were also "unharmed."

Jockey Dean Holland speaks with media after riding Sir Skalahad to win Race Three the Veolia Environmental Services Handicap during the Flemington Green Fields Race Day on May 9, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia.
Dean Holland. Mark Dadswell/Getty
Jockey Dean Holland riding Sir Skalahad returns to scale after winning Race Three the Veolia Environmental Services Handicap during the Flemington Green Fields Race Day on May 9, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia.
Dean Holland. Mark Dadswell/Getty

Jockeys, commentators and fans around the horse racing community shared messages of support for Holland's wife Lucy and their four children on Monday.

Commentator Ben Asgari tweeted the veteran jockey's death was "unbearably sad" news for the racing world.

"There wasn't a more likable person on the racetrack," Asgari wrote. "We need to do all we can to help his young family."

Holland had 1,080 wins throughout his career, according to ESPN. The South Australian native first began riding competitively in 2005. He most recently won the Newmarket Handicap — a Group 1 race, or the highest level of horse racing — in March at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne.

"Dean was a gifted lightweight rider who won over 1000 races and was highly respected by his peers," Jones said Monday, adding, "Dean's passing is heartbreaking for all within Victorian racing and the sport nationally. It is a sobering reminder of the immense bravery of our riders."

