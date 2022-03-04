Australian Cricketer Shane Warne Dead at 52

The cricket legend died in Thailand on Friday of a suspected heart attack, according to his company 708 Gin

Shane Warne, the Australian cricketer who played professionally for 15 years, has died at the age of 52, his company 708 Gin confirmed in a statement on Instagram.

The cricket legend, who was affectionally known as "Warnie," was found dead in a villa in Koh Samui, Thailand, on Friday.

"It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4th March," the statement read. "Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived."

The statement continued, "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course. Thank you for your overwhelming love and support. #ShaneWarne"

Cricket stars from across the world have paid tribute to Warne on social media since the news of his death.

Australian cricketer David Warner sent his condolences to the families of both Warne and fellow cricketer, Rod Marsh, who also passed away from a heart attack at 74 on Friday.

"Two legends of our game have left us too soon," Warner shared. "I'm lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. rip, you will both be missed."

India's captain Rohit Sharma tweeted that he was at "lost for words" over Warne's passing.

"This is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us, RIP Shane Warne….still can't believe it," he wrote.

Warne is survived by his three children with his ex-wife Simone Callahan. The couple was married for 10 years before they split in 2005.

Warne also made headlines for his relationship with Elizabeth Hurley in 2011. He proposed, but the couple split before getting married in 2013.

Hours before his death, Warne posted on social media to honor Marsh after his passing.

"Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls," Warne tweeted. "Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate."

Warne was known as one of the greatest bowlers in the sports history with 708 Test wickets — the most ever for an Australian.

He had been credited with bringing back spin bowling and will be remembered for delivering the "the ball of century" in a 1993 Ashes series against England.

Shane Warne Credit: Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

Warne was named the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World three times and made the list of Wisden's five cricketers of the 20th century.