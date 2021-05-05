Australian Cricketer Stuart MacGill Allegedly Kidnapped, Assaulted at Gunpoint Before Being Released

Four men have been arrested in connection to former international test player Stuart MacGill's alleged kidnapping

A former top Australian cricket player was allegedly kidnapped and threatened at gunpoint before being released by a group of at least three men last month.

In an incident around 8 p.m. on April 14, Stuart MacGill was allegedly confronted by a man in the wealthy Sydney suburb of Cremone before two other men joined and the trio forced the athlete into a car, The Sydney Morning Herald reported Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

MacGill, 50, was reportedly driven about 37 miles away to the city's outskirts where he was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a firearm, the Herald reported. He was then driven another 24 miles away from that location and released.

The entire situation took about an hour, BBC News reported.

Stuart MacGill Stuart MacGill | Credit: Morne de Klerk/Getty

MacGill reported the alleged kidnapping a week later on April 20.

Police said Wednesday that four men had been arrested in connection to the incident after a two-week investigation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives have arrested four men following an investigation into the alleged kidnapping of another man from Sydney's Lower North Shore last month," Sydney police said in a press release Wednesday.

"Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives, with assistance from Raptor Squad and the Public Order and Riot Squad, arrested four men – aged 27, 29, 42 and 46 – from 6am today (Wednesday 5 May 2021)," the police statement continued. "The men were taken to local police stations where charges are expected to be laid."

Police added that search warrants are being executed in multiple areas across the city and that the investigation is ongoing.