Members of Australia's rugby and football teams also allegedly exhibited inappropriate behavior on their flight home from the Games

Australian Athletes Reportedly Left Vomit and Hole in Wall in Their Rooms at the Olympic Village

Flag bearers Cate Campbell and Patty Mills of Team Australia lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Flag bearers Cate Campbell and Patty Mills of Team Australia lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

A group of Australian athletes competing at the Tokyo Summer Olympics reportedly left a mess in their rooms at the Olympic village.

After finishing up their events at the Games and heading home, members of Australian men's rowing and rugby teams left "their rooms in a messy and unacceptable state," the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) confirmed to The Australian.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Two apartments had minor damage, one each involving athletes from the men's rowing and rugby teams," an AOC spokesman told the outlet. The New York Times reported that the athletes had left "vomit and a hole in the wall" in their living areas.

Team Australia huddle after their defeat during the Rugby Sevens Men's Quarter-final match between Australia and Fiji on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Credit: Dan Mullan/Getty

Following the incident, the AOC said that the two Australian teams had apologized for how they had acted and therefore they would not discipline the teams further.

"The vast majority of athletes have absolutely done the right thing through their stay and been model citizens both on and off the field of play," the chief of Australia's Olympic team, Ian Chesterman, said, per the Times. "A few have let themselves down."

In a statement to Reuters, Chesterman added that the damage was "minor" and that it was "not the hardest thing to break the cardboard bed." Two life-sized mascots — a kangaroo and an emu — that went missing from the Team Australia living quarters were also returned.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The rooms were not completely trashed in any way," he continued, before noting, "It is a book as old as time: a good young person makes a mistake, chapter two is a good, young person is full of remorse. Chapter three is a good young person learns from the mistake and becomes a better person."

In an email statement, a spokesperson for the AOC, Strath Gordon, told the Times that the occurrence had been "appropriately dealt with" and the final decision has "put the matter behind us."

A representative for the Australian Olympic Committee did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Olympian Shows 'Power of the Tongue'

But two of Australia's Olympic sports teams continued to find themselves in hot water even after the Olympic village debacle, as Rugby Australia and Football Australia are now investigating reports of inappropriate behavior from their men's Olympics sevens team and the Olyroos on their flight home from the Games, per The Guardian.

On Tuesday, Rugby Australia said that it had "begun its own internal investigation into the matter based on the information provided by the AOC. Rugby Australia expects the highest standards of all its employees, modelling the values of our game — respect, integrity, passion and teamwork."

Football Australia also sent out a similar statement, per the outlet, noting, "Football Australia is aware of reports regarding unacceptable behaviour of some athletes on board a flight from Tokyo to Sydney last Friday. Football Australia is discussing the matter with the Australian Olympic Committee and is taking the responsibility to investigate the involvement of any footballers."

AOC Chief Executive Officer Matt Carroll said in a separate statement that the incident was "unacceptable."