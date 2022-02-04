Australian Aerial Skier Brittany George Found Dead After Going Missing: 'An Amazing Soul'

The 24-year-old Olympic hopeful was found dead Jan. 27, less than a week after she went missing

Australian aerial skier and aspiring Olympian Brittany George has died, less than a week after she was reported missing.

The 24-year-old was found dead in a Brisbane neighborhood on Jan. 27, the same area she was reportedly last seen on Jan. 21, according to Courier-Mail. Her cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The Queensland Police Service initially issued an urgent search, after family members revealed a medical condition and that the disappearance was "out of character," per 7News AU.

George, who was a member of the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia from 2017 to 2020, competed in major competitions across the world until a back injury ended her Olympic dreams.

She previously spoke about years of mental health struggles before and after her career-ending injury. In October, she appeared on the Coaching the Mind podcast and discussed her difficult transition away from sports.

"It has literally been my whole life, I've been 'the athlete' from when I was 2 until when I was 20 or 21," she said on the show. "I did not have an identity. I was labeled 'the athlete' from a very young age and just rode with it… everything went second-hand to sport."

"You're an athlete but who am I? Who am I as a person? Who is Brittany? I don't know that," George continued. "I struggle every day to know who that is."

PARK CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 07: Brittany George of Australia during a training jump before the Mixed Team Aerials during the FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships on February 7, 2019 at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. Credit: Dustin Satloff/Getty

Following the news of her death, family and friends of George shared personal tributes on social media.

"Britt - I am so sorry. I am so sorry it ended up this way," fellow skier Abbey Willcox wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the pair.

"We did so many firsts together - first competition, first doubles on snow, first World Cup. We literally traveled the world together. I am so sorry ❤️," she added. "I don't really know what to say, I'm still processing this. I hope you've found peace, I really do."

"She had the athletic prowess to adopt anything she tried and excel with it, but had that extra driven mentality to perfect her craft, which not many people will ever have,' George's father, Constantine Gus, told Courier-Mail.

"Just an amazing, beautiful soul," he added.

Jayden Woolaston, who hosts the podcast George appeared on, added, "She's a very loving and caring person. A very genuine person that if you were in trouble, or you were needing to have a chat with her, she'd be the first person to put her hand up."

A GoFundMe account was created on behalf of George's family to cover funeral costs. Additional money raised will be donated to Lifeline, a non-profit organization providing 24/7 crisis support.

"Anyone who knew Brittany, knew that she was determined and courageous, whilst also caring and kind," the account said of George. "Always willing to support anyone who needed a hand with such selfless commitment, it was an honor to be called her family or friend."