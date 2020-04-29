Tom Brady's All In Challenge auction included a trip to Tampa Bay for his first game, a signed jersey, and dinner or a workout together

Chance to Have Dinner with Tom Brady, Receive His Signed Jersey Goes for $800,000 at Auction

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan forked over a lot of money to see Tom Brady's first game in a uniform not belonging to the New England Patriots.

The legendary quarterback recently participated in the All In Challenge, an online fundraising initiative that has seen dozens of celebrities offer up items or experiences to raise money for organizations providing relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brady, who left the Patriots in March to play for Tampa Bay, auctioned off tickets to his first game as a Buccaneer as well as a private dinner or workout. For good measure, the 42-year-old also put up his first game-used uniform and cleats.

If there was any doubt the six-time champion would be any less popular in Tampa Bay than he was in New England, that was quickly dispelled when the auction closed with a monumental bid of $800,000 on Tuesday night.

"So are you feeling Italian or sushi for dinner?" Brady wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday in response to the auction, which had a starting bid of $50,000.

"After 20 historic years with the powerhouse known as New England Patriots, Tom Brady is packing his bags and leaving the chilly shores of New England for the warm picturesque beaches of Tampa Bay," a description on the auction's page reads. "As a fan, you've watched him dominate the NFL with his six Super Bowl Championships, four Super Bowl MVPs, and many more impressive accolades, and now you can watch him take his talent down South."

"You'll get to join Tom in this historic and unprecedented experience by attending (with three friends) his first game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in addition to either a private dinner or a private workout with Tom himself — the choice is up to you and your friends!" the description continued.

According to the All In Website, 100 percent of the money raised from Brady's auction — and dozens of others — will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Another NFL legend, Peyton Manning, also saw his All In Challenge auction go for an extremely high price. Manning put up 18 holes of golf and dinner and saw it go for a winning bid of $525,000.

A game of HORSE and courtside seats next to NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sold for $220,000 on Tuesday.