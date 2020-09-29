Atlanta High School Football Player, 15, Suffers Severe Brain Injury During Homecoming Game

Jordan Sloan had to undergo brain surgery following Friday's game and is currently in stable but critical condition

An Atlanta teen is fighting for his life after he tragically suffered a severe brain injury doing the thing he loves most: playing football.

Friday night started out full of excitement for sophomore Jordan Sloan as he took the field to play in Pace Academy's homecoming game against Westminister, according to NBC affiliate WXIA-TV.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But just three quarters into the game, the 15-year-old wide receiver suffered a traumatic head injury that required him to be rushed to Children's Hospital of Atlanta and undergo brain surgery, the outlet reported.

Now hospitalized in stable but critical condition, Sloan's loved ones are rallying together in order to show support for the teen and his family, which includes his mother Jasmine, and siblings, Makenzy and Jace.

″While his complete prognosis will be unknown for some time, we do know he and his family have a long road ahead and remain singularly focused on a best-case outcome,″ reads a GoFundMe page set up for Sloan. ″On behalf of Jordan’s family, we are asking for your financial assistance to support his current and future needs for recovery."

Image zoom Jordan Sloan with his mother Jasmine, and siblings. Makenzy and Jace GoFundMe

A spokesperson for Sloan's family told WXIA that the teen has played football since the third grade and hopes to one day play at the collegiate level for the University of Miami.

Along with football, Sloan also plays basketball for Pace Academy's team, according to a tweet from head coach Sharman White.

In the wake of the incident on Friday, Sloan's friends, coaches, and loved ones came together to hold a prayer vigil on Sunday, WXIA reported. They've also shown their support for the teen on social media with the hashtag ″#staystrongsloan.″

″Faith doesn't make things EASY... Faith makes things POSSIBLE!!! We got FAITH!! #StayStrongSloan" Coach White wrote in his tweet, alongside several action shots of Sloan playing basketball.

″You are in our thoughts and prayers at all times, Jordan, in hopes of a full recovery. #UnitedAsOne #JS20" added Pace Athletics in a tweet of their own.

RELATED VIDEO: High School Football Player on Long Island Dies During Practice Drill

″We ask that all of you please keep Jordan Sloan in your thoughts and prayers over these next few weeks as he recovers from his head injury sustained in last night's game. #staystrongsloan" wrote KnightFlix, a student group at Pace Academy who broadcasts sports, arts performances.

On their Facebook page, Pace Academy shared the GoFundMe for Sloan — which has raised over $153,000 — and issued its own statement.

"We are so grateful for the overwhelming show of love and care for Jordan, his family and the Pace community," the school wrote. "Please continue to offer prayers for healing and recovery."