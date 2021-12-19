Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'
Trae Young, who was reportedly entered into the NBA's COVID-19 safety protocols on Sunday, and Shelby Miller have been together since 2017 after meeting at the University of Oklahoma
She said yes!
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post.
Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
In one photograph, Miller can be seen modeling her new engagement ring as the happy couple posed for a loving photograph with each other in another (The photos were all captured by photographer Naveen Thavathiru).
On her respective page, Miller also shared a similar set of photographs from the special moment ahead of the weekend. "Forever Young🤍," she captioned the series.
Young and Miller met in college at the University of Oklahoma and have been together since 2017, according to a TMZ report.
The pair went Instagram official in October 2017 when Miller shared a photograph of herself posing beside Young in her cheerleading attire. "I guess you could say I'm a pretty big fan...😉," she wrote alongside the shot.
In the comments section of his engagement announcement post, Young received an outpouring of love from various members of the NBA.
"Woahhh congrats my boy!!!! 🔥🔥🔥," wrote Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell as Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield said, "Congrats bro 🙏🏾❤️." The Brooklyn Nets' DeAndre' Bembry added, "Lock it up den brotha!! Congrats."
Unfortunately, Young's celebration hit a snag when he seemingly responded to ESPN's report that he was entered into the NBA's COVID-19 safety protocols on Sunday. "Stay safe," he wrote on Twitter.