Atlanta Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun Returns to Broadcast Two Weeks After On-Air Medical Emergency

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun is back in the broadcast booth after a scary medical emergency that happened on-camera earlier this month.

Rathbun, 68, shared the good news of his return on Monday morning via Twitter. Rathbun told his followers he'd return to work on Monday evening, adding that it's "great to be back" on the broadcast with his colleagues at Bally Sports.

Rathbun and co-host Dominique Wilkins were previewing the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks when Rathbun began to have an emergency on Dec. 5th at the State Farm Arena.

Wilkins noticed shortly after, and medical personnel came to Rathbun's aid when cameras cut away.

Shortly after the incident, Bally Sports Southeast said in a statement that the announcer was taken to a local medical facility, where he received treatment for dehydration.

The beloved broadcaster received a warm welcome at the Hawks' State Farm Arena during his return Monday night as the Hawks hosted the Orlando Magic.

The Hawks defeated the Magic 126-125 on Monday, behind star Trae Young's 37 points.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks will host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls at home, with Rathbun on the play-by-play call.