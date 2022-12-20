Atlanta Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun Returns to Broadcast Two Weeks After On-Air Medical Emergency

Rathbun was taken to the hospital just before tip-off on Dec. 5

By Staff Author
Published on December 20, 2022 03:17 PM
Atlanta legendary radio and television sports personality Bob Rathbun talking prior to the start of the WNBA game between Atlanta and Connecticut on June 5, 2018 at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA. The Atlanta Dream defeated the Connecticut Sun by a score of 82 - 77.
Photo: Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun is back in the broadcast booth after a scary medical emergency that happened on-camera earlier this month.

Rathbun, 68, shared the good news of his return on Monday morning via Twitter. Rathbun told his followers he'd return to work on Monday evening, adding that it's "great to be back" on the broadcast with his colleagues at Bally Sports.

Rathbun and co-host Dominique Wilkins were previewing the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks when Rathbun began to have an emergency on Dec. 5th at the State Farm Arena.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wilkins noticed shortly after, and medical personnel came to Rathbun's aid when cameras cut away.

Shortly after the incident, Bally Sports Southeast said in a statement that the announcer was taken to a local medical facility, where he received treatment for dehydration.

The beloved broadcaster received a warm welcome at the Hawks' State Farm Arena during his return Monday night as the Hawks hosted the Orlando Magic.

The Hawks defeated the Magic 126-125 on Monday, behind star Trae Young's 37 points.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks will host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls at home, with Rathbun on the play-by-play call.

Related Articles
Atlanta legendary radio and television sports personality Bob Rathbun talking prior to the start of the WNBA game between Atlanta and Connecticut on June 5, 2018 at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA. The Atlanta Dream defeated the Connecticut Sun by a score of 82 - 77.
Atlanta Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun Suffers Scary Medical Emergency On-Air, Is Now 'Stable'
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan Is Honored Among Other Leading Men, Plus Angela Bassett, Kid Cudi and More
Drake
Drake and His Son Adonis Watch the Toronto Raptors Game, Plus Alicia Keys, Gal Gadot and More
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 02: Priyanka Chopra attends the "Women in Cinema" red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 02, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
Priyanka Chopra and Michelle Rodriguez Pop Up Overseas, Plus Chloe x Halle, Jane Fonda and More
jeremy white, the bear
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
a christmas story
See What Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and the Cast of A Christmas Story Are Up to Now
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Olivia Newton-John
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Chris Paul, Trae Young
NBA All-Stars Chris Paul and Trae Young to Compete in ESPN H-O-R-S-E Tournament This Weekend
Cardi B
Cardi B and Offset Sit Courtside in Atlanta, Plus Gwen Stefani, Harrison Ford and More
Claire Foy
Claire Foy Grabs Coffee in London, Plus Jacob Elordi, Craig Robinson and More
Mario Lopez
Mario Lopez Makes a Splash in Turks and Caicos, Plus Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee, Jason Momoa and More
Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalyn at the Sotheby's Auction in New York City, NY, October 4, 1983
Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's Relationship Timeline
Lavar Burton
LeVar Burton Kicks Off the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena, Plus Alessandra Ambrosio, Kathy Hilton and More
Kate Walsh
Kate Walsh Makes a Splash in Perth, Plus Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner and More