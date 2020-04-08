Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett Providing Meals to First Responders in His Hometown

Image zoom Alika Jenner/Getty

Grady Jarrett is going above and beyond for his community during this nationwide crisis.

The Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle, 26, is providing meals for first responders in both the city, as well as his hometown in Georgia’s Rockdale County, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Meals to firefighters and police were first delivered on Saturday, and will be delivered twice a week for the rest of the month, the outlet said.

“It’s very, very admirable for them to go out there and do what they’ve got to do,” said Jarrett in an interview with Fox 5 Atlanta.

RELATED: 30,000 Lbs. of Leftover Super Bowl Food Was Donated to Local Shelters for the First Time

He continued, “It’s technically not my job but I feel like it’s part of my duty being a big face in the city and being from Rockdale County, I’m going to always try and serve where I can, especially in times of need.”

Jarrett is just one of many NFL players giving back as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife revealed in March that they were donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana for COVID-19 relief.

RELATED: New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Donating $5 Million to Louisiana for Coronavirus Relief

Brees said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week that the money was going to feeding those in need, including kids, seniors, and frontline healthcare workers. They aligned themselves with Second Harvest Food Bank, who run five food banks throughout the state of Louisiana.

While the NFL season is still months away, things remain uncertain as professional sports leagues have canceled seasons around the world due to the virus’ spread.

In the interim, Jarrett told Fox 5 Atlanta, “Doing as much as I can to stay in shape and be ready. Me and my trainer are getting real innovative on how to stay in touch and put workouts together.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.