The NFL announced harsh restrictions for unvaccinated players in June in an attempt to encourage inoculations

Atlanta Falcons Become First NFL Team to Have Every Player Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The Atlanta Falcons are the first and only team in the NFL to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sources told WSB-TV about the team's accomplishment on Monday, and the Falcons confirmed the report shortly after.

"The Falcons reached a 92-percent vaccination rate on July 23, and now have every player on the roster protected against COVID-19," the organization said in a statement on its website.

"Each player will now enjoy the benefits of being able to work out and eat together. They won't have to test daily, won't have to wear masks around the facility and won't have to quarantine following a close contact with someone who tests positive," the statement said.

atl falcons Atlanta Falcons | Credit: David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty

The comment responded to a memo the NFL sent to all 32 teams in June addressing the future for unvaccinated players.

The league warned that if a COVID-19 outbreak occurs amongst unvaccinated players and forces a game to be canceled in the 18-week season, the team must forfeit. Last year, the NFL had to extend its season from 17 to 18 weeks as a result of outbreaks, but this year, officials have already warned they will not allow a 19th week to occur.

Unvaccinated players also face harsh restrictions during training camp and preseason games, including daily COVID-19 testing, no social events, no sponsorship activity, no eating with teammates, limited access to equipment and more. Unvaccinated staff members also have to adhere to similar rules and have limited access to players and perks.

Dr. Allen Sills, the league's medical director, told the Associated Press last month that 80% of NFL players are vaccinated and nine teams have 90% or more vaccinated. He added that nearly all Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees have been vaccinated, too.

atl falcons Atlanta Falcons | Credit: Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty

"I think we are off to an excellent start," Sills told the outlet. "Those numbers are much higher than what we're seeing in society as a whole. There has been a lot of movement in that area. As you see players coming to training camp, you will see more players beginning that process (of vaccination)."

In addition, on Sunday, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported, "91.7 percent of all players have at least one dose of the vaccine. 15 teams have more than 95 percent of players vaccinated."