Braves' Pitcher Charlie Morton Plays on Broken Leg During World Series: 'He Sacrificed Himself'

Charlie Morton will be out for the remainder of the World Series after sustaining an injury during Game 1 against the Houston Astros

Charlie Morton #50 of the Atlanta Braves looks on against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas

Atlanta Braves player Charlie Morton broke his leg during Tuesday's World Series Game 1 and will be out for the remainder of the Series.

The pitcher, 37, fractured his right fibula while playing the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, ESPN reports. Morton was injured when he was struck in the shin by a 102.4 mph ball hit by Yuli Gurriel during the second inning of Tuesday's game, according to MLB.com.

While ESPN reported that Morton "acted like it was nothing" after he got hit, the pitcher eventually got an X-ray in between innings, which revealed his fracture.

"RHP Charlie Morton underwent X-rays tonight that revealed a right fibula fracture," the Braves tweeted Tuesday night. "He will miss the remainder of the World Series and is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2022."

Morton pulled out of the game during the third inning after throwing 44 pitches — 16 of which were after he was injured — and A.J. Minter was brought in as relief pitcher.

"It's incredible that he even thought of going out there, and I bet you it was so A.J. could have some more time to get ready," Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud told ESPN. "He sacrificed himself."

Charlie Morton #50 of the Atlanta Braves is taken out of the game against the Houston Astros during the third inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas Credit: Carmen Mandato/Getty

Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler told MLB.com that the injury was "challenging" for the team, especially having to watch Morton return to the field after he was hit.

"Obviously, it was extremely challenging for us," he said. "We saw him getting treatment and getting worked on. He went back out there to pitch on that broken leg. It was really challenging and emotional for us to have to see him in the game being hurt, our World Series opener, our starter."

Braves manager Brian Snitker praised Morton's perseverance, telling ESPN, "He was doing exactly what we hired him to do. Bring credibility. He did it all year. He did it tonight. And I hate it for him. He really is the kind of guy that would break his leg and say he's sorry."

Following Morton's injury, the Braves pulled through and won Tuesday's game 6 to 2.