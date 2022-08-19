Atlanta Braves Outfielder Marcell Ozuna Arrested on DUI Charges

Marcell Ozuna was released from a Gwinnett County, Georgia jail on Friday morning, a Norcross Police Department spokesperson told PEOPLE

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2022 02:28 PM
Marcell Ozuna
Photo: Jim McIsaac/Getty

Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia on DUI charges, PEOPLE can confirm.

The Atlanta Braves player, 31, was arrested by the Norcross Police Department and booked into a Gwinnett County jail at 4:39 a.m., county jail records show.

Ozuna was released just after 8 a.m. Friday on $1,830 bond and was charged with driving under the influence and making an unsafe lane change, according to records.

A spokesperson from the Norcross Police Department confirmed Ozuna's arrest and release to PEOPLE, adding that officers observed him driving at a "pretty high speed" before the arrest.

The outfielder last appeared for the Braves during the club's 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday, according to Ozuna's Baseball-Reference game log.

PEOPLE did not immediately hear back from the Atlanta Braves are a request for comment Friday.

In May 2021, Ozuna was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police responded to a domestic abuse call regarding his wife at their Sandy Springs, Georgia, home.

At the time, the responding officers heard screaming coming from inside and saw that the front door was wide open before they entered and witnessed him "grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall," according to a statement by the Sandy Springs Police Department.

In November 2021, Major League Baseball issued Ozuna a retroactive 20-game suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy, after the outfielder had already been placed on administrative leave under the same policy, according to the Associated Press.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Marcell Ozuna
Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty

The suspension cost Ozuna roughly $1.55 million in salary and he missed the entirety of Atlanta's 2021 World Series championship run.

In April, prosecutors dropped the domestic violence charges against Ozuna after he completed 200 hours of community service, an anger management program and a 24-weeks long family violence intervention program, according to WSB-TV.

As of Friday, the Braves stand in second place in MLB's National League East division as the club vies for a playoff spot to defend its World Series title.

Related Articles
Marcell Ozuna Idelfonso
Atlanta Braves Player Marcell Ozuna Arrested and Charged with Allegedly Assaulting Wife
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo64sjYnmOr/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a0897e18-e676-444b-8842-74ba8b3fb301. Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana Arrested ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Kim Zolciak-Biermann -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana Arrested on Suspicion of DUI with High School Boyfriend in Georgia
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Ariana
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana, 20, Refused Breathalyzer During DUI Arrest: Police Report
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Ariana
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Defends Daughter Ariana After DUI Arrest: 'She Was Being Cooperative and Honest'
Marshawn Lynch mugshot from city of Las Vegas
Police Bodycam Footage Shows Officers Removing Marshawn Lynch from Allegedly 'Stolen' Car: Report
Image
'Buffy' Alum Nicholas Brendon Was Hospitalized After 'Cardiac Incident,' Now Focusing on 'More Rest'
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett comments on coronavirus guidelines as they apply to election polling sites, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Maryville Tenn. Hargett visited the Blount County Public Library to check on polling site procedures. (Scott Keller/The Daily Times via AP)
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett Booked on DUI After Attending Bonnaroo Music Festival
Jeff Hardy
AEW Suspends Jeff Hardy Without Pay Following DUI Arrest in Florida
Young Thug arrested in Atlanta, charged with 2 gang counts
Young Thug Arrested on RICO, Criminal Street Gang Activity Charges
Jen Shah
15 'Real Housewives' Stars Who've Been Arrested
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Nev. Police Officer Fatally Shot Daughter, 12, and Injured Wife and Son Before Turning Gun on Himself
tiffany haddish
Tiffany Haddish Jokes Her Recent DUI Arrest Was a 'Dumb Unfortunate Incident'
tiffany haddish
Tiffany Haddish Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Georgia
Jacob Christian Muse
Suspect Arrested in Connection with the Triple Murders of Ga. Gun Range Owner and Family
Nate Hobbs
Nate Hobbs Becomes 2nd Las Vegas Raiders Player to Be Arrested for DUI This Season: Reports
Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) during warm ups prior to the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 9, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
Former NFL Tight End Austin Seferian-Jenkins Charged with Domestic Violence in Washington State