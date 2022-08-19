Atlanta Braves Outfielder Marcell Ozuna Arrested on DUI Charges

Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia on DUI charges, PEOPLE can confirm.

The Atlanta Braves player, 31, was arrested by the Norcross Police Department and booked into a Gwinnett County jail at 4:39 a.m., county jail records show.

Ozuna was released just after 8 a.m. Friday on $1,830 bond and was charged with driving under the influence and making an unsafe lane change, according to records.

A spokesperson from the Norcross Police Department confirmed Ozuna's arrest and release to PEOPLE, adding that officers observed him driving at a "pretty high speed" before the arrest.

The outfielder last appeared for the Braves during the club's 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday, according to Ozuna's Baseball-Reference game log.

PEOPLE did not immediately hear back from the Atlanta Braves are a request for comment Friday.

In May 2021, Ozuna was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police responded to a domestic abuse call regarding his wife at their Sandy Springs, Georgia, home.

At the time, the responding officers heard screaming coming from inside and saw that the front door was wide open before they entered and witnessed him "grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall," according to a statement by the Sandy Springs Police Department.

In November 2021, Major League Baseball issued Ozuna a retroactive 20-game suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy, after the outfielder had already been placed on administrative leave under the same policy, according to the Associated Press.

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty

The suspension cost Ozuna roughly $1.55 million in salary and he missed the entirety of Atlanta's 2021 World Series championship run.

In April, prosecutors dropped the domestic violence charges against Ozuna after he completed 200 hours of community service, an anger management program and a 24-weeks long family violence intervention program, according to WSB-TV.

As of Friday, the Braves stand in second place in MLB's National League East division as the club vies for a playoff spot to defend its World Series title.