'You Have to Share These Things': 13 Times Athletes Opened Up About Mental Health

The 23-year-old tennis champion announced ahead of the 2021 French Open that she would not be doing post-match press in an effort to preserve her own mental health.

"I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes' mental health, and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one," she wrote. "We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."

She added, "I've watched many clips of athletes breaking down after a loss in the press room and I know you have as well. I believe that whole situation is kicking a person while their down and I don't understand the reasoning behind it."

Osaka said that she would be accepting the fines that came with her choice, though she added that she hoped that organizations will rethink that mandate.

"If the organizations think that they can just keep saying, 'do press or you're gonna be fined,' and continue to ignore the mental health of the athletes that are the centerpiece of their cooperation then I just gotta laugh," she concluded. "Anyways, I hope the considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity."

After picking up her first French Open win, Osaka was met with a $15,000 fine for not participating in media requirements. She subsequently withdrew from the Grand Slam tournament.

She later announced that she would withdraw in a message on Instagram.

She opened up about her social anxiety in the lengthy post, sharing, "Anyone that knows me knows I'm introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I'm often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety." She added, "Though the tennis press has always been kind to me (and I wanna apologize especially to all the cool journalists who I may have hurt), I am not a natural public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world's media. I get really nervous and find it stressful to always try to engage and give you the best answers I can."

Osaka said that she does think that "the rules are quite outdated in parts."

She concluded, "I wrote privately to the tournament apologizing and saying that I would be more than happy to speak with them after the tournament as the Slams are intense. I'm gonna take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans."

Players including Serena Williams and Martina Navratilova immediately threw their support behind the young star.