Athlete Dies During Swimming Portion of Ironman Competition in Utah

"The athlete received immediate medical attention upon swim safety personnel recognizing the distressed athlete during the swim portion of Saturday's race," a statement released by Ironman said about the unnamed man

Several swimmers lined up for the Ironman competition

A participant in an Ironman competition in Utah over the weekend died during the race.

The identity of the athlete, who was competing in the half-Ironman triathlon at St. George, has not been released.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The athlete showed signs of distress during the swim portion of the race, according to Ironman officials.

"We are incredibly saddened to confirm the death of a race participant at the IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship St. George," reads an Ironman statement released Saturday. "The athlete received immediate medical attention upon swim safety personnel recognizing the distressed athlete during the swim portion of Saturday's race."

The swim portion of the competition included a 1.2-mile loop swim at Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane, Utah, according to the course's description.

At the start of the race, the water was 62 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a post on the Ironman Facebook page.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It was not clear how the athlete died.

The swim portion was followed by a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run.

"We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time," Ironman's statement said. "The well-being of our competitors is paramount, and we thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support."