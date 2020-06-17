The documentary, from filmmakers Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, includes interviews with Maggie Nichols and Rachel Denhollander, among others

Watch the First Trailer for the New Netflix USA Gymnastics Scandal Documentary Athlete A

A new Netflix documentary is highlighting the courageous women who spoke out after suffering sexual abuse at the hands of former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

In the first trailer for Athlete A, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE, the world of gymnastics — and the toxic culture of abuse that once permeated it — is outlined through the words of the journalists that helped uncover it, the gymnasts directly affected and more.

The documentary, from filmmakers Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, includes interviews with champion gymnasts Maggie Nichols and Rachel Denhollander, among others at the center of the Nassar trials.

In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing women and girls for decades during his time at Michigan State University and with USA Gymnastics.

"We're hoping young girls and women can take away and realize that there's hope. If something terrible has happened to you, there is tremendous hope for moving forward in a really positive, beautiful way," Cohen tells PEOPLE of the film.

Adds Shenk, "The USA Gymnastics story took place in the context of the wider #MeToo movement, where I think our country, in general, is starting to see a glimmer of hope as far as justice when it comes to the survivors ... I think this story, in a way, is just starting to reverberate."