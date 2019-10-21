Astros vs. Nationals! How to Watch the 2019 MLB World Series

Image zoom Houston Astros Bob Levey/Getty

This week kicks off the final slate of MLB games to determine this season’s champions. Grab your ballpark hot dog and popcorn, baseball fans — it’s time to pick sides in what’s bound to be a thrilling matchup.

Here’s everything viewers need to know in order to watch the 2019 World Series from home:

Who:

This year pits the Houston Astros against the Washington Nationals. After defeating the New York Yankees 6–4 on Saturday to secure their spot in the finals, the Astros mark their second World Series appearance in two years. They last won the title in 2017. After besting the St. Louis Cardinals last week, the Nationals are headed to the World Series for the first time since the team moved to D.C.

RELATED: Kate Upton Congratulates Husband Justin Verlander on Making World Series: ‘So Proud of You!’

Image zoom Washington Nationals baby shark Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

When:

The World Series begins Tuesday, October 22 at about 8 p.m. EST. The rest of the games are scheduled nightly (with two travel days allotted on Thursday and next Monday) until Wednesday, October 30, or until a team reaches the best of seven games.

Full schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 22: WSH at HOU Game 1, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23: WSH at HOU Game 2, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24: Travel day

Friday, Oct. 25: HOU at WSH Game 3, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: HOU at WSH Game 4, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27: HOU at WSH Game 5 (if needed), 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 Travel day (if needed)

Tuesday, Oct. 29: WSH at HOU Game 6 (if needed), 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30: WSH at HOU Game 7 (if needed), 8 p.m.

RELATED: Here’s Why Washington Nationals Fans Are So Obsessed with ‘Baby Shark’

Image zoom Washington Nationals Jamie Squire/Getty

Where:

Alternating between the two teams’ home stadiums, Game 1 will be held at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The first night at Nationals Park will be for Game 3 on Friday. To watch from home, tune into Fox for the big games, or, to stream, login to the Fox Sports app with your cable provider.

RELATED: Houston Astros Fan Arrested for Allegedly Slapping New York Yankees Fan at Game: Report

Image zoom Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos/Getty

How else to follow along:

On social media, keep an eye on the hashtag #WorldSeries for commentary and updates from fellow fans.