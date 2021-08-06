Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman told the fan on Twitter "nice jersey" after the chance encounter

Astros' Alex Bregman Stops to Help Fan Wearing His Jersey Whose Car Broke Down: 'Get Home Safe'

One Houston man and his father received help from one of their favorite baseball players.

Guillermo Flores tweeted Wednesday that his car had broken down while he was traveling with his dad. Adding crying emojis, he explained that Houston Astros player Alex Bregman happened to see them stranded on the side of the road and stopped to help them. Adding to the serendipity, Flores was wearing a Bregman jersey at the time.

"When your car breaks down and @ABREG_1 stops to help you @astros," wrote Flores, sharing a photo smiling alongside the 27-year-old athlete next to their vehicle.

The third baseman replied, "Nice Jersey. y'all get home safe," and Flores wrote back, "Thanks man! And get healthy soon!"

KHOU reported that though Bregman — who is dealing with a quad injury — and his friends were unable to help fix Flores' car, the fan and his dad did get assistance and made it home safely.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Bregman will continue his rehab assignment playing for local Minor League Triple-A team Sugar Land Skeeters.