Astros' Justin Verlander Jokingly Exchanges Middle Finger with Phillies Fans: 'All In Good Fun'

The Houston Astros will look for a win in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 2, 2022 03:49 PM
Justin Verlander
Photo: Bob Levey/Getty

Houston Astros star Justin Verlander had a good laugh with Phillies fans during the World Series.

The MLB star greeted Philadelphia's passionate fans with a middle finger when he and the team arrived via bus at Citizens Bank Park ahead of the third game of the World Series on Monday.

One fan who shared the video wrote that Verlander, 39, flipped "the bird to Phillies fans not once but TWICE," in a tweet.

The video below shows the athlete's middle finger visible in the window of the bus as the driver pulls in alongside waiting fans.

Verlander addressed the video in a tweet, urging the videographer to consider the context of his behavior.

"All the context Darren," wrote Verlander, who said the "whole interaction" was "in jest" as Phillies fans were "just saying hello in their native tongue."

Verlander said, "I just responded in kind," alongside a couple of laughing emojis. "All in good fun. I enjoyed the banter."

The banter continued on Tuesday when Verlander took his friendship with the fans to the next step — a face-to-face meeting to exchange bird flips and pose for some funny photos.

Verlander and a female fan took pictures with both of their middle fingers up, poking fun at the his previous exchange with fans. The new friends also snapped a smiling thumbs-up selfie together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Astros will take on the Phillies in Philadelphia again on Wednesday. The Phillies lead the series two games to one.

Related Articles
Miles Teller and Phillies Fans Go Wild After Team Clinches World Series Berth
Miles Teller and Phillies Fans Go Wild After Team Clinches World Series Berth: 'This Is Pretty Special'
Kate Upton (L) and MLB player Justin Verlander attend the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Robert Irwin and Kathryn Bigelow presented by Gucci at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Carlos Correa #1 and hitting coach Alex Cora #26 of the Houston Astros look on from the dugout during Game 3 of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on Friday, October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Everything to Know About the Houston Astros' Cheating Scandal of 2017
Seconds after they met, Erin Sweeney hoisted Jim Lindrooth atop her shoulders so he could find his friends in a crowd of Phillies fans outside City Hall in Philadelphia
Missed Connection Post Leads to World Series Date for Phillies Fan Who Got a Boost from 'Future Wife' at Rally
Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, left, waves to spectators while attending Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros, in New York ALCS Astros Yankees Baseball, New York, United States - 23 Oct 2022
Ted Cruz Comments on Being Booed and Flipped Off at Yankee Stadium: 'You Gotta Expect That'
Miles Teller
Miles Teller Greets Fans in Georgia, Plus Megan Fox & MGK, Chrissy Teigen & John Legend and More
Gerrit and Amy Cole
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Wakes Up in N.Y.C., Plus Paul Rudd, Drew Barrymore and More
Governor Phil Murphy
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Jokes He's Changing State Bird to the Middle Finger on April Fools
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Coolio poses for a portrait at the SiriusXM Studios on September 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)
Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg and More Pay Tribute to Coolio: 'Heartbroken'
(L-R) Paul Mescal, wearing Gucci, and Phoebe Bridgers, wearing Gucci, attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal's Relationship Timeline
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's Relationship Timeline
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus A$AP Rocky, Maggie Rogers, NPH & David Burtka and More
Mindy Kaling BJ Novak
Mindy Kaling Supports B.J. Novak in L.A., Plus Kevin Hart, Reese Witherspoon & Gugu Mbatha-Raw and More
Kehlani, Christian Walker
Kehlani Explains Viral Interaction with Influencer Christian Walker, Says He Harassed Starbucks Workers
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor is seen in the first inning of their MLB game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif., on Monday, May 23, 2022.
Mets' Francisco Lindor Misses Game After Slamming Finger in Hotel Door: 'I Didn't Want to Look'