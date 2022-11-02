Astros' Justin Verlander Jokingly Exchanges Middle Finger with Phillies Fans: 'All In Good Fun'

Houston Astros star Justin Verlander had a good laugh with Phillies fans during the World Series.

The MLB star greeted Philadelphia's passionate fans with a middle finger when he and the team arrived via bus at Citizens Bank Park ahead of the third game of the World Series on Monday.

One fan who shared the video wrote that Verlander, 39, flipped "the bird to Phillies fans not once but TWICE," in a tweet.

The video below shows the athlete's middle finger visible in the window of the bus as the driver pulls in alongside waiting fans.

Verlander addressed the video in a tweet, urging the videographer to consider the context of his behavior.

"All the context Darren," wrote Verlander, who said the "whole interaction" was "in jest" as Phillies fans were "just saying hello in their native tongue."

Verlander said, "I just responded in kind," alongside a couple of laughing emojis. "All in good fun. I enjoyed the banter."

The banter continued on Tuesday when Verlander took his friendship with the fans to the next step — a face-to-face meeting to exchange bird flips and pose for some funny photos.

Verlander and a female fan took pictures with both of their middle fingers up, poking fun at the his previous exchange with fans. The new friends also snapped a smiling thumbs-up selfie together.

The Astros will take on the Phillies in Philadelphia again on Wednesday. The Phillies lead the series two games to one.