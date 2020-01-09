Houston Astros Star Carlos Correa and Wife Describe Experiencing Puerto Rico Earthquakes

Houston Astros star Carlos Correa and his wife, Daniella Correa, said they felt their “whole room shaking” this week when Puerto Rico was hit by several earthquakes that collapsed buildings and left at least one person dead.

“I was supposed to wake up at 5 a.m. and at 4:24, we wake up and the whole room is shaking, our bed is just moving,” Correa, 25, told KHOU 11 of feeling the quake on Tuesday morning. “I hear my family yelling.”

The 6.4-magnitude earthquake caused a power outage around the island and came less than 24 hours after two other quakes — registering at 5.8 and 5.1 on the Richter scale, respectively — hit the island on Monday morning.

Image zoom Duane Burleson/Getty

Correa told the news station that he and Daniella rushed out of their house, and were met with frantic residents filling the streets of his hometown of Ponce, a large city on the southern coast of the island.

“I’m rushing, getting dressed, trying to get out of the house, everybody’s on the street … it was pretty intense,” Correa said in a video posted by the station. “It was just a crazy experience.”

“There’s a lot of victims because of the earthquake. People have lost their houses, everything they worked for and they have nothing now,” he added.

Never been so scared in my life! #earthquake #PuertoRico — Daniella Correa (@DaniellaRdz1) January 7, 2020

A 6.0-magnitude aftershock was recorded three hours later on Tuesday.

“I think one of the biggest things people can do at this moment is just pray a lot,” Correa’s wife told the outlet of the scary situation.

The couple was in Puerto Rico this week to unveil a mural dedicated to children fighting cancer.

Unusual seismic activity in the region began to spike in late December, and more than a thousand quakes have been recorded in that time. Most of them have been too small to feel.

Nelson Martínez Guillén, a 73-year-old man from Ponce, was killed during the quake when a wall that was under construction in his home collapsed, Mayor Mayita Meléndez told the media, according to the New York Times.

The quakes also toppled the Punta Ventana, a stone arch shaped like a window that had been one of the island’s most popular natural landmarks.

As of Thursday morning, more than a third of the island — some 900,000 residents — was still without power, according to CBS News.