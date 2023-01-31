High School Basketball Coach Fired for Allegedly Impersonating 13-Year-Old Player During Game

Footage from the game allegedly shows assistant coach Arlisha Boykins wearing a black No. 1 jersey belonging to a player who was out of town for a tournament

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023 03:14 PM

A 22-year-old assistant coach on a Virginia high school girls basketball team was fired for allegedly impersonating a 13-year-old player during a recent game.

According to WAVY-TV, Arlisha Boykins, the former assistant coach for Churchland High's junior varisty girls basketball team, is being accused of impersonating a player during a Jan. 21 game against Nansemond River.

Footage published by the outlet allegedly shows Boykins wearing a black No. 1 jersey belonging to a player who was out of town for a tournament. In the montage, Boykins appeared to block shots, complete layups and shoot free throws.

"Coaches always preach to the kids about integrity and those types of things, so I was just shocked," the father of the student who Boykins is accused of impersonating told WAVY-TV.

"I just need an apology, you know, because I haven't yet received one from the overseer of the program," he added.

The student who was impersonated will no longer attend Churchland High, her father said.

In a statement, Portsmouth Public Schools confirmed to PEOPLE that Boykins is no longer employed by the school district, nor is the JV head coach.

RELATED VIDEO: Mississippi State Football Player Samuel Westmoreland Dead at 18: 'A Tremendous Young Man'

"Churchland's administration immediately investigated and then reached out to the Virginia High School League to report the investigation's findings," Portsmouth Public Schools said. "In addition, Churchland's administration held a parent and player meeting with both the junior varsity and varsity teams. In the meeting, the players from both teams expressed they did not want to continue this season. The teams' remaining opponents and officials have been notified."

According to Max Preps, Churchland won the game against Nansemond River 47-45.

The victory is now listed as a loss by forfeit.

Related Articles
Duncan Pugh of Australia poses for a portrait during the Australian bobsleigh training session at the Melbourne Docklands on August 15, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia.
Australian Bobsledder Duncan Pugh Dead at 48 After Sudden Brain Aneurysm
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady Says He's 'Looking Forward' to Becoming an NFL Analyst 'Whenever That Time Comes'
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New England Patriots in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images); Eli Manning attends the BBQGuys Design Center grand opening at BBQGuys Design Center on September 14, 2022 in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before the football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Eli Manning Talks Sibling Rivalries as the Kelce Brothers Prepare to Face Off in the Super Bowl
brock purdy, tom brady
49ers QB Brock Purdy Out for 6 Months Following Elbow Injury Sustained During NFC Championship Game
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Slitz/AP/Shutterstock (13715282r) Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett during a parade celebrating the Bulldog's second consecutive NCAA college football national championship, in Athens, Ga Georgia Celebration Football, Athens, United States - 14 Jan 2023
Star UGA Quarterback Stetson Bennett Arrested for Public Intoxication in Texas: Report
Ilia Malinin poses with his medal after winning the Championship Men's on day four of the 2023 TOYOTA U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Ilia Malinin Fails to Complete Quadruple Axel at National Figure Skating Championships — but Still Wins Title
Kyle Smaine looks on from the podium after finishing in first place in the final round of the FIS Freeski World Cup 2018 Men's Ski Halfpipe during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on January 19, 2018 in Mammoth, California.
U.S. Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Killed In Japan Avalanche
Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the Men's Singles Final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece
Novak Djokovic Returns From COVID Ban to Win 10th Australian Open: 'Biggest Victory of My Life'
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 28: In an aerial view of State Farm Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. State Farm Stadium will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII on February 12. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles Will Face Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Isabeau Levito poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's Singles Championship on day two of the 2023 TOYOTA U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center on January 27, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
15-Year-Old Isabeau Levito Wins U.S. Women's Figure Skating Championships
Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Had 'No Clue' He Would Suggest He Date Sally Field on His Podcast
Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Had 'No Clue' He Would Suggest Sally Field as a New Girlfriend
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes Says He's Been Getting Advice from Tom Brady Ahead of AFC Title Game
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor OK After Being Hit by Car While Biking: 'Could've Been Dead'
Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm poses for a portrait during Media Day on August 5, 2020 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Breanna Stewart Wants the WNBA to Charter Flights Next Season, NBA Stars Agree: 'No Matter How Much'
Deion Sanders BTS Shots from Super Bowl Commercial
Deion Sanders Talks Quality Time with Family and Filming Their Super Bowl Ad: 'There's Strength in Unity'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Lost 15 Lbs. During Tumultuous NFL Season and Divorce from Gisele Bündchen: Report