High School Basketball Coach Fired for Allegedly Impersonating 13-Year-Old Player During Game

A 22-year-old assistant coach on a Virginia high school girls basketball team was fired for allegedly impersonating a 13-year-old player during a recent game.

According to WAVY-TV, Arlisha Boykins, the former assistant coach for Churchland High's junior varisty girls basketball team, is being accused of impersonating a player during a Jan. 21 game against Nansemond River.

Footage published by the outlet allegedly shows Boykins wearing a black No. 1 jersey belonging to a player who was out of town for a tournament. In the montage, Boykins appeared to block shots, complete layups and shoot free throws.

"Coaches always preach to the kids about integrity and those types of things, so I was just shocked," the father of the student who Boykins is accused of impersonating told WAVY-TV.

"I just need an apology, you know, because I haven't yet received one from the overseer of the program," he added.

The student who was impersonated will no longer attend Churchland High, her father said.

In a statement, Portsmouth Public Schools confirmed to PEOPLE that Boykins is no longer employed by the school district, nor is the JV head coach.

"Churchland's administration immediately investigated and then reached out to the Virginia High School League to report the investigation's findings," Portsmouth Public Schools said. "In addition, Churchland's administration held a parent and player meeting with both the junior varsity and varsity teams. In the meeting, the players from both teams expressed they did not want to continue this season. The teams' remaining opponents and officials have been notified."

According to Max Preps, Churchland won the game against Nansemond River 47-45.

The victory is now listed as a loss by forfeit.