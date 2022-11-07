Ashton Kutcher Finishes NYC Marathon, Raises $1M to Protect Children Against Sexual Abuse

Ashton Kutcher crossed the finish line of the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday while supporting a good cause.

The 44-year-old finished the marathon with a time of 3:54:01, finishing in 8,139th place out of 47,743 runners who participated in the 26.2-mile race through the five boroughs.

Leading up to the marathon, Kutcher surpassed his $1 million goal to raise funds to help fight child sex abuse through his foundation Thorn, according to his Funraise page.

In total, the That '70s Show alum raised $1,016,541.02.

Kutcher partnered with Peloton to train for the race and bring awareness to his cause, launching a series in August in which he gets his cycling on with celeb pals like Kim Kardashian. He revealed at the time that he lost 12 lbs. while training.

"The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body," he told Entertainment Tonight, adding that "my wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive."

Kutcher explained that dedicating himself to the process has taught him that "surrounding myself with a support system makes hard things much easier."

"Setting a pace that you can sustain is not the same thing as working as hard as you can," he said.

Kutcher's big race came after he told PEOPLE that he does "genuinely enjoy running," noting that he's motivated by one victim of child sex trafficking that his Thorn foundation has been searching for over the last two years.

"I put that kid on the other side of the finish line," Kutcher said last month, tearing up. "I know she's out there and I want her to know that somebody's coming for her."

After conceiving the idea for Thorn with his then-wife Demi Moore 15 years ago, Kutcher is celebrating the organization's 10th anniversary as he uses the NYC Marathon to bring attention to the issue.

"Doing it in the context of the New York Marathon opens it up in a way that you go, 'Okay, well let's talk about the marathon first,' because people like talking about running a marathon," Kutcher explained. "It's our crazy thing that people do. Then when we talk about that first, it creates a bridge to have a conversation about this, to have a conversation about the conversation parents should be having with their children."