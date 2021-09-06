"I'll be back on the pitch in no time!" Harris wrote on her Instagram Story after she sustained a neck injury during Sunday's match against the Houston Dash

Ashlyn Harris Gives Thumbs Up While Wearing Neck Brace After 'Weird Hit' During Match: 'All Is Well'

Ashlyn Harris is doing fine after injuring her neck during Sunday's game against the Houston Dash.

The Orlando Pride soccer star, 35, shared a positive update Monday on her Instagram Story, posting a selfie in a neck brace while sitting in what appeared to be a medical room with wife Ali Krieger.

"All is well my friends," she wrote as she gave a thumbs up.

"Thank you for all the messages. Took a weird hit to my neck. Nothing major just having some spasms," Harris continued. "I'll be back on the pitch in no time!"

She injured her neck while attempting a goal-line save on Sunday, colliding with a player on the other team. Krieger, 37, was there to support her wife and teammate, who walked off the pitch after a lengthy evaluation.

Erin McLeod stepped in for Harris in the 67th minute of Sunday's match against the Houston Dash, which ended with a 1-1 draw.

Harris was honored before Sunday's game (which also marked Krieger's 150th National Women's Soccer League appearance) for breaking the NWSL all-time saves record, after making her 469th stop the week before in New Jersey.

Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Credit: Ali Kreiger/Instagram

The goalkeeper included a photo in her health update of their 4-year-old godson Cassius Cruz — whose mother is their teammate Sydney Leroux — striking his signature pose, complete with a thumbs up. Cassius has made several recent appearances on Harris' social media.

She and Krieger, who tied the knot in December 2019, welcomed their first child in February, introducing the world to their adopted newborn daughter Sloane Phillips, 5½ months.

"Family comes first now," Harris told PEOPLE last month.

"Before, to be the best at what we do, we've had to put ourselves first. That's kind of been our life since we were kids. Now that we have a child, our day just begins when we get home from training," she said then. "Our life revolves around our child and what she needs and showing up for her in all capacities."

