See the First Photos from Soccer Champions Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's Wedding

Image zoom LuvRox Photography

Soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are officially Mrs. and Mrs.

Harris, 34, and Krieger, 35, were married at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, Florida, on Saturday. Now, PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the happy couple’s wedding photos.

For the ceremony, Krieger wore a gown by Pronovias — also the designer for the mothers of the brides’ dresses and the bridesmaids’ dresses. Harris wore a custom suit by Thom Browne, who also designed the suits worn by Krieger’s brother and their pal Megan Rapinoe for the ceremony.

Opening up to PEOPLE about the design process, Harris called it “really, really enjoyable.”

RELATED: Soccer Stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Are Married!

Image zoom LuvRox Photography

“I asked if it would be possible to create and design a custom suit or tuxedo for the wedding. It has been the most enjoyable, beautiful process I have ever done and I’ve been a part of fashion for a long time now,” she said. “To just have the access to give input and create something together has been one of my greatest accomplishments.”

The pair also exchanged rings by Great Heights.

Krieger said she took the helm on planning the festivities, with help from Sara Lowell of Sara Renee Events and the couple’s agency, Wasserman. The pair also used the Knot to help get organized for the big day, and provide a registry for their guests.

The brides exclusively revealed their engagement to PEOPLE in March 2019. The couple started dating when they met playing for the U.S. National Team in 2010 and now play for the Orlando Pride, together.

RELATED: Soccer Stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Are ‘Just So Happy’ After Engagement Announcement

Harris and Krieger helped the U.S. women’s national soccer team win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final, giving America its fourth championship in the tournament. And now the two have a pair of rings to go with their new trophy.

Opening up about what tying the knot means to them, Krieger said to PEOPLE, “Obviously, we’ve been together for a long time. And so I guess when we were ready to make it official, we’ve taken that step and we got a new house and so we’re kind of moving in the same direction and it just feels like we’re kind of coming together as one. We feel like we’re at a really good place and a really comfortable place and the age that we’re at, especially, we feel real confident in the foundation that we’ve built.”

Krieger continued, “So I think that this is a great step forward and kind of starting the rest of our lives.”