USWNT Stars & Engaged Couple Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Share Photos from ESPYS: 'Forever Date'

All they do is win!

After securing America’s fourth women’s World Cup championship, the superstar athletes of the U.S. women’s national team returned to the country for a whirlwind few days of celebrations — including a stop at the 2019 ESPYS, where they were honored with the best team award.

The Wednesday festivities were particularly special for players Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, who attended the awards show not only as teammates, but as fiancées.

Both women shared photos from the evening on Instagram Thursday and Friday, with Harris wearing a Thom Browne sheer suit and Krieger opting for a red Akris gown, Kendra Scott jewelry and James Chan shoes.

Alongside a photo of the couple, Krieger wrote, “Best Team, duh. #espys.”

On her Instagram Story, Harris shared another picture of herself and the defender, also from the big night, writing, “My forever date.” Both Harris and Krieger posted a video of themselves posing with Dead to Me actress Linda Cardellini after accepting their trophy.

Krieger, 34, and Harris, 33, got engaged in September 2018 after first meeting when joining the USWNT in 2010, and exclusively shared their exciting news with PEOPLE.

The two previously had held back from confirming their relationship to keep an “element of professionalism” while on the field together, and over fears of how their peers and fans would react. Harris told PEOPLE in April she feels like a nine-year weight has been lifted from their shoulders.

“Now we’re just like, we don’t f—ing care anymore. It’s like when we’re off the field, this is my life, and this is how it’s gonna be, and eventually we’re gonna have kids together, and I don’t have to stress anymore,” Harris explained. “The stress is totally gone. It totally melted away, and I still feel light inside, and I’m glad I’m not carrying this weight on my back, and it feels good … it’s absolutely freeing.”

The USWNT secured their latest World Cup victory with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands last Sunday.