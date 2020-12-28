Ashlyn Harris & Ali Krieger Celebrate Wedding Anniversary: 'Life with You Has Been My Greatest Joy'

"Our first year of marriage got very v weird, but we made it through together — crying, smiling and laughing through the difficult moments and sharing an even closer bond than ever before," Ali Krieger wrote on Instagram

One year down!

Soccer stars Ashlyn Harris, 35, and Ali Krieger, 36, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Monday, reflecting on their relationship amid a tumultuous 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing pictures from the big day in Florida last December 28, Harris wrote on Instagram, "Happy Anniversary to my beautiful wife. Doing life with you has been my greatest joy. I can’t wait for another 100 years together baby. My hope is science keeps me with you forever. 🤖 @alikrieger #ourfirstlook #weddinganniversary #psiloveyou."

In her own post — which also included wedding photos, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE at the time — Krieger wrote, "Happy one year anniversary to the love of my life! I cannot believe it’s been exactly one year since the last (badass) party we went to!! 😜"

"Our first year of marriage got very v weird, but we made it through together — crying, smiling and laughing through the difficult moments and sharing an even closer bond than ever before," she continued. "Spending A LOT of quality time with you this year has made me love you even more and more each day."

RELATED VIDEO: Soccer Superstar Alex Morgan Reveals How Sports Changed Her Life

Krieger closed out her post by writing, "I feel stronger than ever as a family and ready to conquer year ✌🏽 by your side! Thank you for being a wonderful wife 🥰❤️ I love you so much."

The couple got engaged in March 2019 after meeting nearly a decade prior while playing for the U.S. Women's National soccer team.

Harris and Krieger officially exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony with family friends at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami.

Ahead of the wedding, Harris said that she was excited for the bigger impact of their marriage, explaining, “This will be the first time in our relationship where all of our friends, all of our family are going to come together to be one and to celebrate us on a completely different level. I think so much of our support from our family and friends have been through soccer and this is just so much more meaningful, in my opinion, to be celebrated for love and acceptance and inclusion, that’s so major in the world we live in now.”

“So I’m so excited to have this type of platform to have this type of visibility to be seen as a gay couple and it be accepted and it be important,” she added.