"It's exciting because there are so many things Ash Barty the person wants to achieve and dreams that I want to chase after," the athlete said

Ashleigh Barty Says Decision to Retire Was 'Scary' But She'll 'Contribute' to Tennis 'in a Different Way'

Ashleigh Barty is ready to take on new challenges after announcing her retirement from professional tennis this week.

The world No. 1 women's tennis player, 25, said the decision to step away from the sport is "scary but exciting" during a press conference on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's exciting because there are so many things Ash Barty the person wants to achieve and dreams that I want to chase after," she shared.

The Australian athlete added, "But I think my purpose won't change, I just get to contribute in a different way. I get to contribute more on the tennis side with the younger girls, younger boys, and throughout the communities, which is exciting for me."

ash barty Credit: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Barty plans to work with Australian junior players in addition to spending time with her family post-retirement.

The three-time major champion also opened up about why she made the decision to end her career during the press conference.

"I knew the time was right. I had given absolutely everything that I could to this sport," she said. "And I knew it wouldn't be fair to my team and the people that have invested so much time and energy into my life to not be 100 percent committed for them."

"It's been a hell of a journey," she added. "I wouldn't change a thing and I certainly have no regrets."

However, Barty left the door open to a possible return to the sport, saying, "You never say never but it's a long way off at this stage."

Berry announced her immediate retirement from tennis on Wednesday in a six-minute Instagram video.

"Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis," she captioned the clip.

"I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I'll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together 🤍," she continued.

In the video interview with her former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua, Barty explained that the decision to retire came after achieving her "true dream" of winning the Wimbledon Championships in July 2021 and taking the top prize at the Australian Open in January.

Barty admitted she no longer had "the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level anymore."

ash barty Credit: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The retirement news comes less than two months after Barty's victory at the Australian Open over Danielle Collins. With her win, she became the first Australian to win the tournament in over four decades. Australia's last home win came from Chris O'Neil in 1978.

It also marked her third Grand Slam title. She previously won the 2019 French Open women's tournament, as well as the 2021 Wimbledon Championship. Additionally, Barty's current reign of 114 consecutive weeks ranked No.1 is the fourth-longest streak in the history of the Hologic WTA Tour.