The WNBA has all 12 of its teams living at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in hopes of playing the full 22-game season amid the coronavirus pandemic

As WNBA Prepares for Restart, Players’ Kids Are Stealing the Show in the ‘Wubble’

The WNBA is gearing up for an unconventional new season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In hopes of playing the full 22-game season, the league has moved all 12 of its teams to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in a WNBA bubble dubbed the "Wubble."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As the teams enter their second week of training in this new normal, some of the player's children — who have moved to the bubble with their mothers — have stolen the spotlight and hearts of fans following the WNBA's upcoming new season.

In one adorable video shared by Bleacher Report journalist Arielle Chambers on Twitter, Dearica Hamby's daughter, Amaya, sweetly helps her take a recovery ice bath.

"The @WNBA posted this on their TikTok and I cannot stop watching it. Amaya is perfect," Chambers shared on Twitter.

The Las Vegas Aces also shared a video, showing the hilarious moment Amaya grabs a piece of ice from the bath while Hamby encourages her to throw it at her teammate A'ja Wilson. After a bit of hesitation — and scolding from Wilson — Amaya reluctantly hands the ice back to Wilson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Bria Holmes' young daughter, Diona, also joined her mom courtside, watching a video on her iPad as the Connecticut Sun guard practices with her team in one video.

The team also shared a hilarious remix of the baby girl jamming out to "Baby Shark," comparing the moment to NBA legend Michael Jordan bumping some tunes.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Mercury seem to have found themselves a new photographer in player Bria Hartley's son Bryson.

The adorable 3-year-old was dubbed the team's new "intern" as he helped shoot photos of his mom's teammates at practice.

"Our intern Bryson is really growing before our eyes. Today he learned how to photograph sports and got some cool shots off the tripod. He had an exciting morning meeting @sophaller and posing with BG. We think he has the potential to be a dual-threat photographer & model," the team shared on Twitter.

Speaking to the Associated Press recently, Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird described the new "Wubble" as "part summer camp, mixed in with the Olympic village, playing overseas and an AAU tournament with a little bit of college life thrown in."

“It’s like overseas, but a little bit easier as far as access to things as you can order in and it's less isolating since you have so many of your friends around,” Bird's teammate Breanna Stewart added. “In the end, getting here and seeing how everything has come to fruition, I know it’s going to work, as long as everyone’s smart and continues to be safe. We're trusting everyone that's here is going to be safe.”

According to the athletes, players were given the option of staying in a villa or hotel room, and that as their 14-day quarantines have concluded, they can choose to eat food offered at the hotel or can have groceries delivered to their villas where they can cook for themselves.

“Food has been great. Service has been great. People have had issues with their housing, but there is no protocol for this, and the league took care of it," Phoenix Mercury player Diana Taurasi told the AP. "This is the first time anyone has done this. The WNBA has gone far and beyond what I thought would happen.”

The league has also continued to do daily coronavirus testing on players and staff, and players continue to wear masks in common areas unless they are eating.