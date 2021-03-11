Artemi Panarin Practices with Rangers, Team Suggests Assault Allegations Were an Intimidation Tactic

Rangers coach David Quinn told reporters Wednesday that the team is excited to have Artemi Panarin back on the ice

New York Rangers player Artemi Panarin has returned to team practice after he was placed on leave following allegations of assault against the athlete.

Two weeks ago, Panarin, 29, was accused by his former coach in a Russian newspaper report of sending an 18-year-old woman "to the floor with several powerful blows" while in Latvia in 2011, ESPN previously reported.

The Rangers responded to the allegations with a statement that referenced Panarin's criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin — who Panarin's former coach Andrei Nazarov supports.

"Artemi vehemently and unequivocally denies any and all allegations in this fabricated story," the team said in a statement on Feb. 22. "This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken on recent political events."

"Artemi is obviously shaken and concerned and will take some time away from the team," the statement said. "The Rangers fully support Artemi and will work with him to identify the source of these unfounded allegations."

On Wednesday, Rangers coach David Quinn told reporters that the team is "happy" to have Panarin return, though he won't play in the upcoming game against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

"I want to focus on moving forward here," Quinn said. "We're excited to have him back. The guys certainly are rejuvenated having him around. We're just happy to see him on the ice."