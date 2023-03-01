Arrest Warrant Out for Georgia Football Star Jalen Carter Over Car Crash That Killed His Teammate

Police have issued an arrest warrant for University of Georgia football star Jalen Carter for his alleged involvement in a car crash that killed his teammate Devin Willock and team staff member Chandler LeCroy.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a statement to PEOPLE that Carter, 21, is wanted for reckless driving and racing.

Police allege that Carter, in a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, and LeCroy, 24, in a 2021 Ford Expedition, had been racing after they left Athens, Ga. just after 2:30 a.m.

"The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other," police said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty

Police say they believe LeCroy was speeding at 104 miles per hour and had also been intoxicated, with a blood alcohol concentration of .197, during the time of the crash.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported based on documents obtained from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department that Carter had spoken to officers on the scene and provided clashing statements. He reportedly told officers initially that he heard the crash from a nearby apartment building, then claimed that he had been driving behind LeCroy. He had also allegedly denied he had been racing to the police.

Carter is the No. 1 overall prospect in this year's NFL scouting combine draft, according to ESPN, and he is set to address reporters on Wednesday.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in an initial report released days after the crash that LeCroy "failed to negotiate a left curve, resulting in the vehicle striking a curb with its front passenger tire and leaving the roadway," going on to strike a "[Georgia] Power Pole and another utility pole cutting them in half."

Icon Sportswire via AP Images; Chandler LeCroy/Instagram

Her car then "struck a tree with its rear passenger quarter panel" and the vehicle began "rotating clockwise" before striking another tree on the driver's side. Willock had been ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, per the report.

The crash happened at 2:45 a.m., just hours after fans packed Sanford Stadium to celebrate the team's national championship.

Former players, like Jordan Davis of the Philadelphia Eagles, and current players, like linebacker Nolan Smith, shared tributes to both Willock and LeCroy on social media following news of the crash.

"Watching them grow and become like family over these few years. There is no grief without love, and we love both of you like family," Davis wrote.

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department," a statement from UGA reads. "We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."