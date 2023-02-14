Arne Espeel, 25-Year-Old Belgian Soccer Player, Dies After Saving Penalty: 'This Is a Disaster'

Arne Espeel, a 25-year-old Belgian goalkeeper, died after collapsing on Saturday while playing for amateur team Winkel Sport B.

According to Reuters, citing local media outlets, Espeel had saved a penalty when, just moments later, he fell to the ground while experiencing an apparent medical emergency.

Despite emergency services rushing to the scene and attempting to revive him, the athlete was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Winkel Sport released a statement shortly after Espeel's sudden death.

"Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel," the statement read, per ESPN. "We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought."

Patrick Rotsaert, the team manager, called the incident a "disaster."

"This is a disaster and a shock to everyone," he said via The Independent. "Arne had been with the club all his life and was very loved. He was a wonderfully sympathetic boy, always in a good mood and willing to help. This is really a heavy blow. First of all for his family and also our entire club."

Reuters reported that his cause of death is yet to be determined, with an autopsy scheduled for Monday.

Winkel Sport B, who play in the second provincial division of West Brabant in Belgium, were 2-1 up against Westrozebeke when the tragedy occurred. The match was played at Winkel Sport's home field in Sint-Eloois-Winkel in the West Flanders Province.

Over 1,000 people attended a ceremony to pay tribute to Espeel on Monday evening, Reuters reported, citing Het Nieuwsblad newspaper.