Arizona Cardinals' Trace McSorley Is Married! Inside the 'Romantic Fairytale' Wedding in Philadelphia

The Arizona Cardinals player exchanged vows with Kasey Morano in front of 300 guests at St. Augustine's Church in Philadelphia on March 25

By Emily Strohm
Published on March 28, 2023 11:23 AM
Photo: Michael Romeo Creations 

Trace McSorley and his longtime love are officially husband and wife!

The Arizona Cardinals player exchanged vows with Kasey Morano in front of 300 guests at St. Augustine's Church in Philadelphia on March 25.

"We're both really excited to share this day with our close friends and family and to officially begin building the rest of our lives together," McSorley tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Morano walked down the aisle to "The River Flows in You" while wearing a dress by designer Justin Alexander.

Michael Romeo Creations 

Following their traditional church ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated their nuptials with friends and family at the Crystal Tea Room which was transformed into a "moody, romantic fairytale with plenty of candlelight and gold accents."

Planner Danielle Rothweiler incorporated a mix of roses, ranunculus, anemones (the bride's favorite), plus various types of lush greenery and accented with gorgeous jewel tones including deep plums, dark shades of red, touches of black, green and pops of cream.

The couple, who first met a dorm party during their freshman year at Penn State, got engaged on June 25, 2021.

"Both of us are looking forward to the moment that the church doors open and we see each other for the first time as Kasey is walking down the aisle," the pro football player told PEOPLE ahead of the couple's big day.

Michael Romeo Creations 

During cocktail hour, traveling violinists played light-up instruments as guests dined on lamb chops, buffalo chicken, peach BBQ brisket, paella croquettes, scallops, seared ahi tuna, mini grilled cheese and caprese bites.

Dinner included Caesar salad, filet with stuffed shrimp with brussels sprouts, parmesan risotto and eggplant.

Among the guest list, many of McSorley's former Penn State teammates and coaches (where he played college football from 2015 to 2018) were also in attendance to celebrate his special day.

