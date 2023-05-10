Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Donates $25,000 to Texas Mall Shooting Victims

As a five-star recruit at Allen High School — less than three miles from the mass shooting site — Murray led his team to win three state championships

By
Published on May 10, 2023 02:42 PM
Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals walks on the sideline during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is showing support for his Texas hometown in the wake of the Allen outlet mall shooting.

The NFL star, 25, who grew up in North Texas and played football at Allen High School, has donated $25,000 to two fundraisers for victims of the mass shooting, which claimed the lives of eight people and injured another seven.

On Tuesday, Murray gave $15,000 to a GoFundMe for William Cho, a 6-year-old who survived and is "recovering well" from the shooting, but lost his parents, Kyu and Cindy, and his 3-year-old brother James.

The athlete's contribution was listed as the fundraiser's top donation.

Murray also gave $10,000 to the Allen, TX Shooting Victims' Fund.

At the same time, the Heisman Trophy winner shared that he wants to do more.

In response to Parkland mass shooting survivor and activist David Hogg's tweet that linked to the Cho's GoFundMe, Murray commented to ask about other ways he could help.

People hug as they visit the memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets on May 7, 2023 in Allen, Texas. The memorial is for the victims of the May 6th mass shooting in the Allen Premium Outlets mall. According to reports, a shooter opened fire at the outlet mall, killing eight people. The gunman was then killed by an Allen Police officer that was responding to an unrelated call.
People hug as they visit the memorial next to the Allen Premium Outlets. Joe Raedle/Getty

"Heart wrenching, I just donated and here are more verified links for other victims as well," he wrote. "Does anyone know anything about the funeral arrangements?"

Murray's former high school is less than three miles from Allen Premium Outlets, which is located about 25 miles north of downtown Dallas.

The former five-star recruit led the Allen Eagles to three state championships while he was at the school, before committing to Texas A&M University. He played one season there before transferring to the University of Oklahoma.

Now a standout in Arizona, Murray's actions seemingly prove his heart is still in Texas — and with those who have been affected by the tragedy.

"This is sickening," he wrote on Twitter Saturday, hours after the shooting. "Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas. If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know. When is this s--- gonna stop?"

