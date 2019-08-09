Argentina Basketball Team Forced to Forfeit Pan American Games Match-Up — Because of Wrong Uniforms

Argentina’s women’s basketball team was forced to forfeit its game on Wednesday for non-sports related reason: wearing the wrong color uniform, according to ESPN.

The team was supposed to wear white jerseys as the away team at the Pan American Games, however, the Argentines sported blue on the court in Lima, Peru.

They were given 15 minutes to switch into the right color but the team was unfortunately unable to get the white shirts in time from the athletes’ village, allowing Colombia to be awarded the 20-0 victory.

Due to the discrepancy, the Argentines will not be able to continue to the medal rounds, ESPN reported.

Women’s Basketball Development Director Karina Rodriguez and Argentina team leader Hernan Amaya resigned following the incident, according to the outlet.

“It’s one of the saddest moments of my career,” Amaya said. “I take full responsibility for what happened.”

The team correctly wore their white jerseys on Thursday to beat the Virgin Islands 73-59, advancing them to play in the fifth place game.