The beach volleyball duo had some star support on their Olympic journey to gold

Amy Schumer, Mr. T and Lance Bass! April Ross and Alix Klineman React to Their New Celebrity Fans

As the "A-Team" dominated the beach volleyball competition in Tokyo, losing just one set in the entire tournament and claiming gold over Australia's Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar, they gained a few celebrity supporters.

Amy Schumer was one of the first to have "tested positive for OLYMPIC FEVER," as the actress said while sharing a photo of Ross soaring above the net via Instagram on July 26.

Klineman tells PEOPLE, "She did it once, and we were like, 'Oh my God, that's crazy.' Then she did it again and again. She really is watching us and following us."

April Ross and Alix Klineman Alix Klineman and April Ross | Credit: Getty

Schumer even recreated Ross and Klineman's ritual between each point, where they approach each other and hug.

"That was hilarious," says Klineman. "It's actually how we hug, it's really slow and drawn out. She made it so funny."

Mr. T, best known for his role as B. A. Baracus in the 1980s television series The A-Team, also shared his support for the beach volleyball stars.

"Hey Fool! Don't Bother me now, I am getting ready to watch the A-Team! No, not the tv show… Grrr! I'm talking about @alixklineman and @AprilRossBeach going for the Gold in Beach Volleyball," he tweeted on August 5. "Go USA Go!"

"I really geeked out when Mr. T tweeted us because we've been the 'A-Team' since the very beginning," Ross tells PEOPLE. "For him to comment on it and jump on board and, in my mind, christen us worthy of the A-Team hashtag, that was really awesome."

Lance Bass was also keeping up with Ross and Klineman throughout the Olympics and sent them a video message of support.

"That was really cool because I'm a '90s baby, so I grew up with *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys," Klineman says.

While Ross and Klineman will hit the sand again this weekend for the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP)'s Manhattan Beach Open, where winners have their names enshrined on the Manhattan Beach Pier, they had a chance to celebrate their Olympics victory with family and friends with a small party — and yes, the gold medals were there.

Ross says, "It's seriously my favorite thing to be able to bring them out and show them to people, let people wear them. So many people supported us that it's only right to share it with everyone."

Klineman also let friends and family wear the medal — but had a scary moment when she lost track of it.

"She misplaced it at one point," Ross says of her teammate. "She was like, 'Wait, where's my medal? Who has my medal?' "

Alix adds, "The next morning, my fiancé was like, 'Did you bring the medal home last night?' I freaked out and ran downstairs, and it was there, thank God. Now I'm a little bit anxious about it."

