Tom Brady and the New England Patriots Are Headed to Apple TV+ in New Docuseries The Dynasty

From the gridiron to Apple TV+, the New England Patriots are getting a new docuseries.

The streaming network announced on Tuesday that it had ordered The Dynasty, a 10-part docuseries covering the NFL team's "historic 20-year run ... during the Brady-Belichick-Kraft era."

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries is producing the series, which is based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Jeff Benedict.

According to a press release Benedict "spent two years inside the organization," following Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichik and owner Robert Kraft.

Bill Belichick; Tom Brady Bill Belichik and Tom Brady | Credit: Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The documentary was filmed during the 2021 season, though it features "thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files" provided by the team, as well as "hundreds of interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, along with league officials and the arch rivals of the most dominant sports dynasty of the 21st century," according to the press release.

Emmy-nominated filmmaker Matthew Hamachek, who helmed the 2021 Tiger Woods docuseries Tiger, will direct.

Brady, 44, confirmed his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1 via an Instagram post.

"My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs," he wrote. "I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world."

Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000 and spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the team, winning six Super Bowls. His final two seasons in the NFL were played with the Buccaneers, with whom Brady scored his seventh Super Bowl victory in 2021.