Apple Music Takes Over as Super Bowl Halftime Sponsor After Pepsi Exit

Apple Music is now in the lineup as the Super Bowl's newest sponsor!

In a deal announced early Friday by the National Football League, the music streaming company will sponsor the halftime show in a multi-year partnership beginning in 2023.

"We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show," Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL, said in a news release. "We couldn't think of a more appropriate partner for the world's most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology."

"Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we're very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football's biggest stage," added Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "We're looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show."

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Rob Carr/Getty

Apple replaces Pepsi, which had initially sponsored the 2007 show starring Prince before entering into a ten-year agreement in 2013. The soda giant announced earlier this year it would not be returning as a sponsor.

Tire manufacturer Bridgestone sponsored the program for the five years in between. Before the multi-year arrangements, the halftime show was typically a one-off agreement with advertisers such as Coca-Cola and Oscar Mayer signing on for one-year stints.

Rob Carr/Getty

As for who will perform at Apple Music's first halftime show, that the 2023 show's performer is anyone's guess

One person it won't be? Taylor Swift.

Despite widespread theories Friday the singer finally make her Super Bowl headlining debut — with fans pointed to the fact that she has a new album coming, and previously starred in Apple Music commercials — PEOPLE learned Friday that the pop superstar is not scheduled to perform at the game.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Super Bowl LVII will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.