Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and newly-retired Tom Brady were considered favorites to win the coveted award

Aaron Rodgers Named the AP NFL Most Valuable Player for Second Year in a Row

Aaron Rodgers has been named the AP NFL Most Valuable Player for the 2021 season.

The accolade was given during the eleventh edition of the NFL Honors awards show, which took place on Thursday from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

"What a year, huh?" Rodgers quipped to start the speech, before thanking his team, the Green Bay Packers for "an amazing 17 years."

"I'm so thankful for the memories and the moments over the years," Rodgers said, also thanking his teammates and adding, "This is a special league that provides you so many incredible friendships that last longer than your time in the league."

He additionally expressed gratitude for his "inner circle, you know who you are."

Rodgers was widely expected to win the award, thanks to an impressive 2021-2022 that saw him achieve a 111.9 passer rating and 37 touchdowns during the regular season — with only four interceptions.

This is the second time in two seasons that Rodgers has been named the NFL MVP, having won the honor last year with a margin of 44 votes ahead of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He is now one of only five NFL players to win back-to-back awards, joining former fullback Jim Brown, and former quarterbacks Joe Montana, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning.

Manning — who presented Rodgers with the honor Thursday — is the only player to win consecutive MVP awards on two separate occasions for a total of five before his retirement following the 2015-2016 season.

Aaron Rodgers Aaron Rodgers | Credit: Quinn Harris/Getty

Rodgers has now won a total of four MVP awards (2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021), breaking a tie with Favre, Brown, Tom Brady, and Johnny Unitas, who each have three.

Brady, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback who announced his retirement shortly after his team was eliminated from Super Bowl contention, was also considered a favorite to win the award. Brady won the award three times during his illustrious two-decade career in the NFL.

Despite his MVP-worthy season, Rodgers and the Packers were eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers during their NFC divisional playoff matchup.

Rodgers and the Packers last won the Super Bowl in 2011, when Green Bay defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25.

During the 2021 season, Rodgers caused a stir when it was revealed he did not receive a COVID-19 vaccination after previously telling reporters he was "immunized."

