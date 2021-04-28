NFL's Antonio Brown Signs One-Year Contract Extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Brown is sticking around Tampa Bay.

The 32-year-old wide receiver and free agent has signed a one-year contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that is worth up to $6.25 million, his agent told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Per Brown's agent, the star athlete's deal is reportedly worth $3.1 million guaranteed, as well as a $2 million signing bonus.

Last season, Brown did not record a single drop and produced the highest yards after catch of any Buccaneers receiver, according to ESPN.

Antonio Brown Antonio Brown | Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All Pro, signed with Tampa Bay mid-season in October 2020. He was previously released by the New England Patriots in 2019 amid two separate allegations of sexual misconduct, which his attorney has denied.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Brown deserved a "second chance" when he was initially signed last year. Arians also disputed speculation that Brady — who previously played with Brown for the Patriots — had anything to do with his recruitment.

"I think he's matured, and I believe in second chances," Arians told reporters, according to USA Today. "Everybody wants to say that Tom [Brady] picked him. Tom didn't have anything to do with it. This was something [Bucs general manager Jason Licht] and I had been talking (about) for a couple weeks, ever since the injuries to our other guys. When the time was right, would we see if we could pull the trigger and fit him in to what we want to get done? And we'll see. If Antonio does what I think he's gonna do, I think he's gonna be fine."

Brady also spoke out about Brown at the time, telling reporters that the athlete is a "tremendous football player" and that he's "looking forward to working with him again."

Tom Brady Antonio Brown Tom Brady, Antonio Brown | Credit: Eric Espada/Getty

In September 2019, Brown was accused of raping his former trainer in a federal lawsuit reported by The New York Times at the time.

Brown has since reached a settlement with his accuser, Britney Taylor, according to Sports Illustrated and ESPN. The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.