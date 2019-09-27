Antonio Brown Now Says He Won’t Retire, Days After Claiming He Was Done with the NFL

Image zoom Antonio Brown Lynne Sladky/AP/Shutterstock

Antonio Brown doesn’t seem to know what he wants.

Days after declaring on Twitter that he “will not be playing in the @NFL anymore,” the wide receiver — who was released from the New England Patriots earlier this month following two separate allegations of sexual misconduct, which his attorney has denied — appeared to go back on his word.

“I’m still the best why stop now,” he wrote in the first of many tweets on Thursday, before responding to a fan who suggested that the athlete try to get on his fourth NFL team of the year.

“Big 4X,” Brown wrote.

Brown, who spent the majority of his professional career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was traded to the Oakland Raiders in March. However, he never played a game for the team, and his brief stint was mired in controversy — with the athlete eventually seemingly asking the team to “Free me!”

Within hours after the Raiders released him before the start of this year’s season, he was signed with the Patriots.

As the athlete continued to fire off social media posts, he tweeted “The game need me I’m like test answers,” his play on a line from Lil Wayne’s 2005 song “Momma Taught Me.”

Without responding directly to Brown, Rams Safety Eric Weddle replied, “def dont.”

Weddle seemingly got on Brown’s radar after the Rams player responded to a fan who questioned whether Weddle would be able to defend against Brown in a game.

“Don’t need to,” Weddle replied, pointing out that Brown “isn’t on a team” at the moment.

“U need some attention lil man glad I put that stuff arm in your neck in pittsburgh u deserved it Lil Weedle,” he wrote, responding to a play he made in the past, when Weddle was a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Laughing it off, Weddle replied, “Hahahahhaahaha. AB. When are u gonna learn that it isn’t about you. Never was and never will be. Got a game to get ready for. Good luck my guy!”

“Bro I don’t even know you don’t call me AB that’s my NFL name dummy ! I’m not on your team never been shut your mouth,” replied Brown.

“Ur not making any sense bud. Glad ur not on my team! Call urself whatever u want. Doesnt matter one bit to me,” Weddle wrote as the exchange came to a close.

Referencing the fact that Brown shared on social media that he has re-enrolled at Central Michigan University for online classes, he added, “Goodluck at CMU my bro.”

During his Twitter rant, Brown also took aim at writer Robert Klemko, whose recent Sports Illustrated report uncovered the second allegation of sexual misconduct against Brown. The athlete has also been accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer.