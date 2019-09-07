Antonio Brown Released from Oakland Raiders After Whirlwind Offseason

Image zoom Jeff Chiu/AP/Shutterstock

Antonio Brown has been released from the Oakland Raiders, just two days before the team’s scheduled season opener against the Denver Broncos.

The decision to release the wide receiver comes after he was at odds with general manager Mike Mayock throughout most of the offseason, culminating in Brown’s request to the Raiders to “release me” in an Instagram post early Saturday.

“I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong.” Release me @raiders #NOMore #theyputblindersonahorseforareason #NoMoreFake,” he wrote.

His message was posted alongside a photo that read “You are gonna piss a lot of people off when you start doing what’s best for you,” to which Brown said, “That’s fine! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines.”

The athlete, who had yet to play an official game with the Raiders before his release, had a dramatic first offseason with the team.

Brown most recently was upset over the $29.125 million in contract guarantees that Oakland reportedly voided after he received a $215,000 fine for “conduct detrimental to the team,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today. — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 7, 2019

Adding to the wild saga, Brown, 31, allegedly had an altercation with Raiders GM Mayock on Wednesday after the athlete posted photos of his accrued fines to his social media.

By Friday, however, Brown apologized to the team and Raiders Coach Jon Gruden was on board that the athlete would play in Monday’s opener game, according to NBC.

RELATED: Antonio Brown Sued for $38,000 After Reportedly Mistaking a Salmon Head for a ‘Mob’ Threat

However, later that day, Brown posted a video to YouTube entitled “This is my life. Ain’t no more games” which included a conversation between him and Gruden suggesting Brown was not happy with his situation.

Brown is now a free agent able to sign with any team.

“Told me do not come in Thursday,” Brown told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, according to the NFL.com. “Bad my name. Then come work, give two papers after the press conference. No guaranteed no way.”

“Now that Antonio is a free agent, we are focused on the future and I will immediately work on signing him to a new team,” the outlet cited Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus telling Rapoport. “Antonio is looking forward to a new beginning.”