Antonio Brown Goes 'Back To School' at Central Michigan University Following Patriots Dismissal

Antonio Brown has officially stepped off the field and into the classroom.

On Monday, the former football player shared on social media that he has re-enrolled at Central Michigan University for online classes.

“Back to school, @cmuathletics,” he wrote on snap of his class schedule he shared via his Instagram Story, later captured by ESPN.

The athlete is enrolled in four classes for the Fall 2019-2020 semester including Introduction to Management, Technical Writing, Death and Dying, a religion course, and Racism and Equality, a sociology course, according to CMU’s course list.

Brown’s announcement follows his recent release from the New England Patriots and Twitter declaration Monday that he “will not be playing in the @NFL anymore.”

“these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime…” his tweet continued.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

While Brown was released from the Patriots on Friday, Sept. 20, ESPN confirmed Tuesday that he enrolled in his CMU classes on Monday, Sept. 16, four days prior to his dismissal.

The former wide receiver confirmed his release in a statement on social media. “Thanks for the opportunity appreciate @Patriots,” he tweeted.

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time,” the Patriots said in a statement, according to NFL.com.

News of Brown’s NFL release came shortly after a second sexual misconduct accuser claimed Brown sent her a series of “intimidating” texts after she came forward with her allegation.

One week after a federal lawsuit claimed Brown had sexually assaulted his former trainer, new allegations of sexual misconduct were made public by an anonymous female artist.

The woman told Sports Illustrated she received a group text message, which came from a phone number Brown had given her in 2017 over Instagram — a number SI confirmed to be the same one the women mentioned — claiming she was only accusing him for the chance to receive money.

According to SI, the group message had four other numbers and included a screenshot Instagram photo, which showed the woman’s young children with the remark, “she’s awful broke clearly.”

While the texter alleged that the female artist “must be [on] really, really hard times to make up some stuff for money,” the woman’s lawyer, Lisa J. Banks, said her client “has never approached Mr. Brown, nor will she, about seeking money to compensate her for his sexual misconduct, contrary to his allegations in the text messages,” according to SI.

Banks added, “Our client … is understandably frightened by these text messages, which are clearly intended to threaten and intimidate her” and are “in violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy.”