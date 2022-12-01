Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Wanted by Tampa Police on Domestic Battery Charges

Tampa police issued an arrest warrant for Brown for an alleged Nov. 28 domestic battery incident involving him and an unidentified woman

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on December 1, 2022 04:48 PM
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Tampa police have issued an arrest warrant for former NFL player Antonio Brown, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Brown, 34, is wanted on domestic battery charges after an incident that occurred between him and an unidentified woman on Nov. 28, Tampa Police Director of Communications Crystal Clark said Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. at Brown's home in South Tampa, ESPN reported.

The outlet reported that a verbal disagreement between Brown and the woman escalated into a physical altercation. Police told ESPN that Brown allegedly "threw a shoe" at the woman and locked her out of his home.

Additionally, ESPN reported that a temporary risk protection order to prevent Brown from access to firearms or ammunition was denied by a judge on Nov. 29.

PEOPLE has reached out to Brown for comment.

Brown has been the subject of multiple controversies during his time in the NFL, including his tumultuous split from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January.

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the New York Jets during the game at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Elsa/Getty

Brown's contract was Buccaneers was terminated after he ​made a scene in the middle of the franchise's week 17 win over the New York Jets on Jan. 2. Brown was seen ripping off the top half of his uniform before sprinting onto the field in the middle of the game and flashing a "peace out" sign to the crowd as he exited through the tunnel.

The wide receiver addressed the situation surrounding his departure from the Buccaneers, and other controversies throughout his career shortly after.

"I feel like, man, everything I did, I did it because my heart believed that was what I needed to do. And in life, sometimes you got to listen to your heart because that's the only way I could go to sleep at night," said Brown in the conversation with Nate Burleson of being involved in headline-making incidents.

