Antonio Brown Apologizes to Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots for the 'Drama'

Antonio Brown is apologizing to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

On Tuesday, Brown used Instagram to apologize to Kraft and his former team for his recent comments about the NFL.

“Mr. Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB,” the controversial wide receiver wrote alongside an image of himself embracing a fellow Patriots teammate.

Browns’ unexpected words come a few weeks after he lashed out at the NFL, announcing that he was done with the league.

The 31-year-old, who was released by the Patriots in September, took aim at the NFL in an expletive-laced tirade, just hours after reports suggested Brown was set to meet with the league about possible opportunities.

“Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!” Brown said in a since-deleted tweet the morning of Nov. 7, before implying the NFL mistreats players of color. “Making money off my sweat and blood F— the @nfl I’ll never play in that s— treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f— your self.”

A few minutes later, Brown continued the NSFW rant on Instagram in another post that has also since been deleted.

“F— @nfl I’m going down another path no more making money off my blood and sweat!” Brown wrote at the time. “No more control of my name and body clear my name I am done with it!”

Later that day, Brown rolled back his initial statements in a more heartfelt post he shared on Twitter.

“I’m just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name,” he explained. “I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I’m very emotional about that. I’m determined to make my way back to the NFL asap.”

The former Patriots player was originally released from the team following two separate allegations of sexual misconduct, which his attorney denied. After the news broke, Brown declared on Twitter that he “will not be playing in the @NFL anymore.”

In early September, the athlete was accused of raping his former trainer in a federal lawsuit reported by The New York Times.

In the civil lawsuit, his accuser, who identifies herself as Britney Taylor, reportedly claims that Brown sexually assaulted her twice during training sessions in June 2017; exposing himself and kissing her without permission the first time, and masturbating behind her and ejaculating on her back the second.

Taylor also accused Brown of raping her in May 2018. The Times, citing the lawsuit, reported that Brown allegedly apologized to Taylor after gloating over the first two incidents in messages to her.

Brown’s attorney Darren Heitner released a statement at the time denying “each and every allegation,” and said Brown would “pursue all legal remedies” to clear his name and “protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”

Brown spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before he was traded to the Oakland Raiders earlier this year. He never suited up for the team and was released before the start of the season after he generated controversy. He was then signed by the Patriots soon after on a one-year contract, worth up to $15 million with a $9 million signing bonus.