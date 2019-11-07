Antonio Brown Announces End of NFL Career (Again): 'No More Making Money Off My Blood and Sweat'

Image zoom Michael Reaves/Getty

Controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown trashed the NFL on social media in separate posts that announced he is “going down another path” amid sexual assault allegations.

The 31-year-old, who most recently played for the New England Patriots before being released in September, took aim at the league on Thursday morning in an expletive-laced tirade, just hours after reports suggested Brown was set to meet with the NFL next week.

“Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!” Brown wrote on Twitter, before implying the league mistreats players of color. “Making money off my sweat and blood F— the @nfl I’ll never play in that s— treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f— your self.”

A few minutes later, Brown continued the NSFW rant on Instagram.

“F— @nfl I’m going down another path no more making money off my blood and sweat!” Brown wrote in his post, which has since received more than 60,000 likes on the platform. “No more control of my name and body clear my name I am done with it! So you fantasy f—- can let it go”

This is not the only time Brown has announced he was done playing in the NFL.

After he was released by the Patriots following two separate allegations of sexual misconduct, which his attorney denied, Brown declared on Twitter that he “will not be playing in the @NFL anymore.”

Not long after, Brown responded to a tweet from a fan who suggested he try to get on his fourth NFL team of the year. “I’m still the best why stop now,” he replied. “Big 4X.”

Brown spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before he was traded to the Oakland Raiders earlier this year. He never suited up for the team, and was released before the start of the season after he generated controversy. He was signed by the Patriots soon after on a one-year contract, worth up to $15 million with a $9 million signing bonus.

In early September, Brown was accused of raping his former trainer in a federal lawsuit reported by The New York Times.

In the civil lawsuit, his accuser, who identifies herself as Britney Taylor, reportedly claims that Brown sexually assaulted her twice during training sessions in June 2017; exposing himself and kissing her without permission the first time, and masturbating behind her and ejaculating on her back the second.

Taylor also accused Brown of raping her in May 2018. The Times, citing the lawsuit, reported that Brown allegedly apologized to Taylor after gloating over the first two incidents in messages to her.

Brown’s attorney Darren Heitner released a statement at the time denying “each and every allegation,” and said Brown would “pursue all legal remedies” to clear his name and “protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”