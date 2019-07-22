Anthony Weiner Moving Out of Huma Abedin's Apartment: They Are 'Not Back Together,' Friend Says

Image zoom Jefferson Siegel/The Daily News via AP

Photographs of Anthony Weiner at his estranged wife Huma Abedin’s New York City apartment showed him moving out, not in, despite reports, a source tells PEOPLE.

Weiner was photographed with luggage, boxes and suit bags outside of Abedin’s building over the weekend.

“They are most certainly not back together,” says a friend of the former couple, explaining that what tabloid photographers captured was Weiner removing his things from his estranged wife’s home. “Those were not boxes going in. They were old boxes going out.”

The 54-year-old disgraced politician and the 42-year-old top aide to Hillary Clinton married in 2010 and share one child, a son, 7.

Weiner was released from prison early for good behavior in May. He was serving a 21-month term in federal prison for sending sexually explicit messages and photos to a 15-year-old girl, and was originally set for an August 2019 release.

RELATED VIDEO: Huma Abedin Files for Divorce

Weiner pleaded guilty in May 2017 to a single count of transferring obscene material to a minor. He began serving his sentence on Nov. 6, 2017. Upon his release, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

Records show he received credit for his good behavior while incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Massachusetts. He had then been living in a halfway house.

He previously resigned his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in June 2011 after a different sexting scandal, and his second sexting scandal in 2013 — for which he is serving prison time — scuttled his bid for a political comeback as a New York City mayoral candidate.

RELATED: Huma Abedin Files for Divorce from Anthony Weiner as He Pleads Guilty in Sexting Case

Abedin filed for divorce on the same day that Weiner pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor in May 2017

In January 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that she and Weiner were seeking to settle the divorce privately “to reduce any impact of these proceedings on their child,” according to Abedin’s attorney.

Another source now tells PEOPLE the divorce is still on but not yet finalized as they continue to hash out the terms.