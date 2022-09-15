Anthony Ramos Talks New NFL Video Celebrating Latino Culture: It's 'Remembering and Paying Respect'

"It was a blessing to be able to bring that flavor to something like a commercial for the NFL," the Hamilton star tells PEOPLE

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Duaine Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 15, 2022 11:00 AM

Before he appears in the Transformers franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Anthony Ramos is starring in a new NFL campaign honoring Latino culture.

"I think it's important to celebrate that because it's also remembering and paying respect and homage to our ancestors that came before us and the culture that shaped us," Ramos tells PEOPLE of his new video with the NFL called "The Celebration."

The spot premieres on Sept. 15, just in time for the start of Latin Heritage Month, which will last until mid-October. In it, Ramos — wearing his hometown New York Jets jersey — celebrates the Latino fanbase of the NFL.

"It was a blessing to be able to bring that flavor to something like a commercial for the NFL," the Hamilton star says. "I don't know if there's ever been a Latin-centric commercial for the NFL, really. Or if there has been, I haven't seen one in a while, so I feel grateful that we can make something."

For Ramos, a Latino actor who will star in the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and as the villain "The Hood" in Marvel's Ironheart series, commemorating "la cultural" was something significant for him.

"It's because of where we all come from, that's the DNA inside of us," he says. "That's the thing that gets us moving... it's that flavor."

Ramos is a longtime Jets fan and says was largely influenced by his older brother to root for the team (instead of their rivals, the New York Giants).

Also a fan of the New York Mets, Ramos will be tossing out the first pitch at their stadium this weekend.

"It's bananas," he says of the lifelong dream coming true. But, he adds, he still hasn't practiced for the pitch just yet.

Anthony Ramos
Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I'm going to try to practice that day," he says while laughing. "I'm seeing if I can toss that day, but I have not been practicing. So I'm praying to God that I just throw a strike. Even if I throw anywhere near the strike zone, I'll [be happy]."

With several big projects in the works, Ramos says he is excited to be continuing to pave a path for other Latino actors, just as how actors such as Benicio del Toro and Jimmy Smits have done for him.

"I think for me, that's a big deal and I don't take it lightly, I don't take that for granted," he says. "I think that's just how we get out there. It's a blessing. That's how the stories expand. That's how we spread the culture."

Related Articles
John Boyega, Daniel Craig
John Boyega Says It Would Be 'Very Surprising to Me' If Next James Bond Actor Is Black
Credit: Courtesy Deep Cuts Headline: Lil Yachty's New Frozen Pizza Brand Won't Include 'Disgusting' Broccoli: 'I Don't Eat Vegetables'
Lil Yachty's New Frozen Pizza Brand Won't Include 'Disgusting' Broccoli: 'I Don't Eat Vegetables'
Colin Kaepernick (L) and Nessa attend the Netflix Limited Series Colin In Black And White Special Screening at The Whitby Hotel on October 26, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Nessa Diab? All About Colin Kaepernick's Girlfriend
Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson meet up in the Hamptons.
Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow Spend Quality Time Together in the Hamptons
Dak Prescott exclusive on his commercial with Housewives for DirecTV
Dak Prescott Is Ready for His Own Reality Show After Working with 'Real Housewives' Stars: 'It'd Be Fun'
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos
'In the Heights' Star Anthony Ramos Says Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Brilliance' Is Knowing 'When to Let Go'
T.J. Watt poses with brother JJ for a portrait after winning the Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award during the NFL Honors
T.J. Watt Asks Not to Compare Him to Brother J.J.: 'I'm Too Early in My Career'
HERCULES disney
Disney's Live-Action 'Hercules' Will 'Pay Homage' to Original with 'More Modern Spin,' Producer Says
John Leguizamo, James Franco
John Leguizamo Slams James Franco's Reported Casting as Fidel Castro in New Film: 'He Ain't Latino!'
Chris Evans poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Lightyear'
Chris Evans Says He's 'Laser-Focused on Finding a Partner' to Spend His Life With
Natalie Portman; Chris Hemsworth
Natalie Portman Says Chris Hemsworth Didn't Eat Meat Before Their Kissing Scene Because She's Vegan
Actor Anthony Ramos and wife Jasmine Cephas Jones attend the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of "In The Heights" at the United Palace theater, in New York 2021 Tribeca Film Festival - "In the Heights" Premiere, New York, United States - 09 Jun 2021
From Broadway Love to a Breakup: Inside Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones' 6-Year Romance
jasmine cephas jones and anthony ramos
Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones End Their Engagement After 6 Years Together: Source
Actor Anthony Ramos and wife Jasmine Cephas Jones attend the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival opening night premiere of "In The Heights" at the United Palace theater, in New York 2021 Tribeca Film Festival - "In the Heights" Premiere, New York, United States - 09 Jun 2021
Anthony Ramos Calls Fiancée Jasmine Cephas Jones His 'Rock': 'I'm Eternally Grateful for Her'
Hellboy, Green Lantern
David Harbour Reveals He Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds After 'Hellboy' Flop: 'Am I Gonna Survive This?'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair)
Ciara Talks 'New Chapter' in Denver After Russell Wilson Signs with Broncos: 'I'm Really Excited'