Anthony Mackie Will Host the 2021 ESPY Awards

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star will follow in the footsteps of past ESPY hosts like Megan Rapinoe, Tracy Morgan and Peyton Manning

Anthony Mackie is taking the lead on sports' biggest night.

Mackie, 42, will host the 2021 ESPY Awards Presented by Capital One next month, ESPN announced on Wednesday. The Marvel star will lead the show celebrating the past year in sports, with help from celebrities and athletes, alike.

"I'm excited to be hosting this year's ESPYS and to celebrate the gift that sports have been this past year," The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor said in a press release. "They have allowed us to cheer on our favorite teams and athletes together at a time when many felt so alone. As an avid sports fan myself, I can't wait to meet some of my favorite athletes and celebrate their accomplishments!"

Broadcast live from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City on Saturday, July 10, the ESPYs will follow COVID-19 safety protocols and adhere to CDC guidelines, the release said.

Last year, Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird shared virtual hosting duties amid the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The year prior, comedian and actor Tracy Morgan brought the funny to the ESPYS show, which has been presented every year since 1993.

ESPN also announced nominations on Wednesday, with athletes like Tom Brady up for awards in multiple categories (Brady is nominated for best athlete - men's sports and best NFL player). Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Breanna Stewart and Amanda Nunes are up for best athlete - women's sports, while Russell Westbrook will face off against Phil Mickelson, among others, in the best record-breaking performance category.

The show will still feature the presentation of top awards like the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Pat Tillman Award for Service, and the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.