Anthony Davis’ Shoe Fell Off During Game — and the Clippers' Patrick Beverley Tried to Steal It

The shoe must go on!

On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans won their game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but their forward, Anthony Davis, lost something during the second quarter — his right sneaker!

While playing at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, the 25-year-old suddenly slipped out of his shoe.

Not one to let the setback stop him, Davis abandoned trying to put his shoe back on while the clock was running, instead staying on the court in his bare white athletic sock.

His sneaker, meanwhile, somehow ended up in the possession of the Clippers’ Patrick Beverley. According to Yahoo! Sports, Beverley — a 30-year-old point guard — snagged the missing apparel item from the New Orleans bench while waiting in warm-ups, and went to carry it across the court, seemingly to mess with Davis.

Game officials noticed Beverley’s stunt issued him a technical foul for delay of game, Yahoo! Sports reported.

Anthony Davis Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After the game — which the Pelicans won 121 to 117 — Davis signed his sneakers and gave them to a young fan.

Meanwhile, Beverley’s likely still riding high after his mom won big on The Price Is Right in May 2018.

In a clip that made headlines, Lisa Beverley successfully came on down from Contestants’ Row to meet Drew Carey and walked away with two cars, a six-night trip to Madagascar and $1,000 in cash for a total prize package valued at $41,000.

Moms won price is right!!! Is litttt!!!! Let me hold one of those cars mama!!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 2, 2018

“Moms won price is right!!! Is litttt!!!! Let me hold one of those cars mama!!!!” Beverley tweeted after the show aired. “Wow is all I can say is wow!!! She really won!!! I’m hyped like it was a playoff game!!!”