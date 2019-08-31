American Race Car Driver, 20, Injured and French Racer, 22, Killed in High Speed Crash

Image zoom Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert died following a crash at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit during the Belgian Grand Prix.

Hubert, 22, died on Saturday following a crash that occurred between three cars at 5:07 p.m. local time, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) confirmed in a statement.

The French racer’s car was hit by American Juan-Manuel Correa’s car during the second lap of the race, according to CNN.

Hubert’s vehicle was split in two when it was hit at a speed of upwards of 200 km/h, after which the race was canceled ESPN reported.

“The scene was immediately attended by emergency and medical crews, and all drivers were taken to the medical centre,” the FIA said in a statement, adding that Hubert succumbed to his injuries at 6:45 p.m.

Correa, 20, is in “stable condition” and is being treated at a local hospital, while a third driver, Frenchman Giuliano Alesi was “declared fit” at the medical center, according to the FIA.

Following the crash, many of Hubert’s peers in the racing community mourned his death.

“If a single one of you watching and enjoying this sport think for a second what we do is safe your [sic] hugely mistaken,” Formula One driver, and current world champion, Lewis Hamilton wrote in an emotional Instagram Story post. “All these drivers put their life on the line when they hit the track and people need to appreciate that in a serious way because it[‘s] not appreciated enough. Not from the fans nor some of the people actually working in the sport.”

“Antoine is a Hero as far as I’m concerned, for taking the risk he did to chase his dreams. I’m so sad that this has happened. Let’s lift him up and remember him. Rest in peace brother,” he continued.

“We are devastated by the news of Anthoine Hubert’s tragic passing,” Formula One racing wrote in a post shared on their official Twitter account. “All our thoughts are with his family and friends. He will never be forgotten.”

Hubert, who won the Formula 3 championship last year, was part of the Renault Formula One team’s junior driver academy, ESPN reported.

This is the first fatality caused by injuries sustained at an FIA-sanctioned event since Formula One driver Jules Bianchi died in July 2015 after a crash at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, according to the BBC.